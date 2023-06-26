Glow up with Estée Lauder’s Advanced Night Repair Synchronized Multi-Recovery Complex

In the quest to preserve youthful skin, Estée Lauder understands that making the most of every evening is essential.

Dream hours bring a time when melatonin hormone levels increase in the body, the natural antioxidant counteracting damage to the skin caused by UV rays and other daily stressors before it can leave lasting damage. Skin enters repair mode, with skin cell regeneration doubling as a slight increase in surface temperature leaves skin more permeable to reap the most benefits from potent actives like the Advanced Night Repair Synchronized Multi-Recovery Complex by Estée Lauder.

The futuristic skincare solution harnesses breakthroughs in epigenetics, the branch of science that studies how your behaviour and surrounding environment—and even the ingredients you feed your skin—can influence how your genes respond. The Advanced Night Repair Synchronized Multi-Recovery Complex proffers youth in a bottle, aiming to repair, renew and slow signs of ageing for a supple and healthy complexion.

Studies in epigenetics reveal that genes determine as little as 25% of ageing, with the remaining catalysts influenced by external environmental and lifestyle factors. The revelation shatters the idea that people are just born lucky in ageing gracefully, returning a sense of agency to those committed to doing the most to preserve a youthful glow. Since the early 2000s, scientists identified a potent class of epigenetic micro signalling molecules within the body that communicate responses to external stimuli. Over the last seven years, Estée Lauder scientists researched over 80 micro signalling molecules in skin cells to better understand their role in skin ageing.

A revolutionary sign of progress, Estée Lauder has identified a unique micro signalling molecule essential to skin repair as it promotes multiple anti-ageing pathways. Today this breakthrough Chronolux™ Power Signal Technology enhances the new Advanced Night Repair with a patent-pending micro signalling molecule activator powered by a proprietary blend of yeast extract, peptides, and plant-based ingredients to jumpstart natural skin repair. As crucial micro signalling molecules in skin cells decline with age, lowering the rate of skin cell renewal, the new Advanced Night Repair stands as a game changer in anti-ageing skincare.

With the Advanced Night Repair, fine lines virtually disappear in as little as three weeks as elasticity improves. The innovative formulation boosts the natural renewal of new skin cells and increases collagen production, resulting in firmer skin. The Advanced Night Repair is suitable for use in the morning and evening as it absorbs quickly, offering skin protection from modern environmental stressors.

After just one dropper, the skin radiantly plumpens with 72-hour hydration and 8-hour antioxidant protection. After one bottle, pores visibly diminish, with skin taking on a radical youthful glow, with renewed bounce and vitality. Over time, the gentle serum, appropriate for all skin types, leaves skin more even-toned and glowing from within.

