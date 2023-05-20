Your guide to peptides, and why you need in your skincare routine

Peptides have taken the skincare industry by storm in recent years as a game-changing ingredient.

The skincare game has changed a lot in the past few years especially with the rise of skincare Tiktok (SkinTok). Long gone are the days of the three-step routine set by a singular brand. Now, a six-step routine with a rolodex of ingredients is considered the bare minimum by the skincare savvy. Within that rolodex, every year an ingredient becomes the star of the skincare sphere. And this year is the year of peptides.

From cleansers to moisturisers, peptides have become a buzzword in the skincare world. We can hear you now, “ANOTHER viral ingredient?”. Hear us out, this one is actually worth it.

What’s a peptide?

Peptides are small chains of amino acids that serve as building blocks for proteins such as collagen, elastin, and keratin. These proteins play an integral role in the health and appearance of our skin, making peptides a highly sought-after ingredient in skincare.

Why do you need peptides in your skincare routine?

Peptides have a myriad of benefits for skin. One of the main benefits of peptides for the skin is their ability to promote collagen production. Collagen is a protein that gives skin its firmness and elasticity. As we age, our collagen production decreases, leading to the development of wrinkles and sagging skin. By incorporating peptides in our skincare routine, it aids in collagen production leading to a more youthful appearance.

On top of that, they have antioxidant properties that can help protect the skin against damage caused by free radicals, which are molecules that can cause premature ageing and skin damage. These antioxidants can also help to reduce inflammation, which can lead to redness, sensitivity, and even acne.

A true overachiever – peptides can also help hydrate the skin by attracting and retaining moisture. When used in combination with other moisturising ingredients, such as hyaluronic acid, peptides can help improve the overall skin texture and hydration levels.

Remember to shop for peptide products formulated for your skin concerns such as fine lines or dark spots. Peptides are a powerful ingredient in skincare that can provide a variety of benefits for the skin. Whether you’re looking to stimulate collagen production, protect against damage, or improve hydration, incorporating peptides into your skincare routine can help you achieve your desired results.

Skincare trends come and go but, some ingredients are forever – this is one of them. Here are our favourite peptides to put the pep back into your step!

(Main and featured image: Drunk Elephant, Fenty Skin)

This article was first featured in Lifestyle Asia Singapore.