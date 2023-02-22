Rambutan is the natural retinol alternative anyone with sensitive skin should know

When it comes to retinol alternatives, one particular ingredient has flown surprisingly under the radar. Perhaps it’s because it hasn’t taken TikTok by storm yet, or because skincare brands have yet to steer away from their tried and true. But if you’re looking for an ingredient with a similar impact on the skin (but with less red tape), rambutan might be the product for you.

Think of rambutan as retinol‘s gentler, more nourishing sister. Oh, and did we mention that it can be worn in daylight, but will still fight wrinkles and regulate cell turnover? Needless to say, rambutan is an ingredient worth knowing. We turned to a trio of dermatologists—Brendan Camp, MD, Aanand Geria, MD, and Carl Thornfeldt, MD—to learn more.

Brendan Camp, MD, FAAD, is a double board-certified dermatologist at MDCS Dermatology in New York City.

Aanand Geria, MD, is a board-certified dermatologist and owner of Geria Dermatology, which has locations in Rutherford and Verona, New Jersey.

Carl Thornfeldt, MD, is a clinical dermatologist and creator of Epionce.

Ahead, why rambutan might end up replacing retinol in your skincare routine.

Type of Ingredient: Antioxidant and hydrator

Main Benefits: Regulates cell turnover, improves the appearance of fine lines, and hydrates skin

Who Should Use It: Generally, anyone can use rambutan

How often can you use it: Experts say rambutan is typically safe to use up to two times a day, morning and night.

Works well with: Hydrators and moisturizers

Don’t use with: To avoid irritating the skin, it’s best not to use rambutan with retinol or other harsh exfoliators and to patch test.

What is Rambutan?

Rambutan is a popular fruit rooted in Southeast Asia, similar to lychee. While not edible, the peels of the fruit are a powerful source of antioxidants and, therefore, have been used as a skincare ingredient. Notably, rambutan’s benefits include cell turnover, collagen stimulation, hydration, and antioxidants. The fruit contains natural extracts used in skincare formulas to offer a less sensitizing alternative to retinol.

Camp says what makes rambutan unique is its anti-ageing properties, which are generally effective but not harsh on the skin.

Benefits of Rambutan for skin

Rich with antioxidants: The peel, pulp, and seed of rambutan are rich with antioxidant properties that work together to protect the skin against environmental stressors that lead to visible signs of ageing, says Geria.

The peel, pulp, and seed of rambutan are rich with antioxidant properties that work together to protect the skin against environmental stressors that lead to visible signs of ageing, says Geria. Collagen production: Rambutan is packed with vitamin C and antioxidants, both of which promote the production of collagen in the skin. “Their extract has been shown to stimulate the production of collagen and elastin, improving the skin’s firmness and elasticity and decreasing the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles,” Geria elaborates.

Rambutan is packed with vitamin C and antioxidants, both of which promote the production of collagen in the skin. “Their extract has been shown to stimulate the production of collagen and elastin, improving the skin’s firmness and elasticity and decreasing the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles,” Geria elaborates. Improved skin radiance: Rambutan locks moisture into the skin and acts as a hydrator, resulting in happier, healthier skin and a more glowy and radiant appearance.

Rambutan locks moisture into the skin and acts as a hydrator, resulting in happier, healthier skin and a more glowy and radiant appearance. Anti-ageing properties: Rambutan regulates cell turnover and improves the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, making it a natural anti-ageing agent. “It upregulates elastin synthesis and its microfibril assembly,” notes Thornfeldt.

Impact of Rambutan on skin

Generally, rambutan is a gentle ingredient that can be used for most skin types. Given its benefits, you’ll often find rambutan as an ingredient in eye creams, moisturizers, and other anti-ageing-specific products.

“Rambutan works to reduce the appearance of wrinkles and fine lines, as well as other signs of ageing, through its natural extracts,” says Geria. “It also provides the skin nourishing and antioxidant properties that give it hydration and a glowy look. It offers anti-ageing and pore-minimizing benefits for those worried about anti-ageing but who are sensitive to retinol.” He adds that it can also benefit those primarily concerned with the prevention, including anti-wrinkle, skin smoothing, and brightening properties. “It helps to keep the skin looking youthful without the sensitivities of retinol,” he says.

When it comes to potential side effects, generally speaking, there aren’t many. “Any skin care product has the potential to cause skin irritation in the form of dryness, redness, and flaking,” says Camp. “Rambutan is generally thought of as more gentle than retinol and less likely to cause similar side effects. It is best for mature skin, those with sensitive skin who may not tolerate retinol well, and for preventing age-related skin changes.”

How to use Rambutan for skin

When it comes to application, rambutan is gentle and can likely be tolerated daily if not twice daily, Camp notes. That said, both experts recommend spot-testing any new product (rambutan included) to ensure no negative reactions. This is especially true for sensitive skin, they note.

“When used in a serum, rambutan-containing products are best applied after using a cleanser but before using a moisturizer,” explains Camp. “When used in a morning moisturizer, it can be layered underneath a facial SPF moisturizer.” He adds that rambutan works well with other ingredients with retinol-like properties, antioxidants, and hydrators, and there aren’t many ingredients you’ll need to avoid when using it. For those with sensitive skin, you may want to use it as an alternative to retinol rather than an additive.

This story first appeared on www.byrdie.com

(Credit for the hero and featured image: Quang Nguyen Vinh/Pexels)

©️ 2022 Dotdash Meredith Corporation. All rights reserved. Licensed from https://www.byrdie.com/ and published with permission of Dotdash Meredith Corporation. Reproduction in any manner in any language in whole or in part without prior written permission is prohibited.