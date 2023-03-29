Top 7 face washes for men to try for deeply cleansed skin

Ask us what bears the brunt of the pollution and the heat the most, and we’d say our skin. Breakouts and greasy skin are some of the biggest skin problems that men deal with daily. Add to it stress, diet changes and hormonal issues, and you have skin that’s begging for attention. Hence, a good face wash is a great way to kick-start a reliable skincare routine for men.

A must-have in the grooming arsenal, a face wash is a replacement for soap to tackle some of the basic skincare problems. And there are plenty of face washes for men to choose from, with something to suit every skin type.

However, a face wash works differently from a soap. Not only does soap dry out the skin, but it is also a one-stop-shop kinda product that hardly takes care of individual issues that pollution and sweat bring. Plus, if you are an outdoorsy person, dirt and sebum can stay lodged inside your pores, leading to breakouts and rough skin (this means anything heavy and creamy on your skin must be avoided). This is why using a face wash, which is designed specifically for men’s skin to address its various concerns, becomes a necessity.

From exfoliating to adding antioxidants into your routine, we’ve put together an edit of the best face washes for men for all skin types, which promise to keep your skin squeaky clean and moisturised. But, before we get to perfecting your grooming ritual with these popular products, here’s a guide to how to pick the right facial cleansers for men.

How to choose the best face wash for men?

The first step to choosing the best facial cleansers for men is to figure out your skin type and the skin concerns you may have. Here’s how to pick a face wash according to your skin type.

1. Dry or sensitive skin

Men with dry or sensitive skin often have a compromised skin barrier. Therefore, choosing a mild, gentle face wash should be your go-to so that cleansing further does not harm your skin. Also, look for hydrating, nourishing and calming ingredients like hyaluronic acid, niacinamide, aloe vera, glycerine or coconut milk.

2. Oily skin

Oily skin is prone to acne, enlarged pores, blackheads and excess sebum secretion. However, using a harsh cleanser can leave your skin dry. The best face washes for oily skin should be moisturising and gentle, yet effective. Look for exfoliating face washes that have ingredients like salicylic acid, hyaluronic acid and niacinamide. The presence of lemon and white clay also helps in removing excess oil and impurities from the skin without drying it out.

3. Combination skin

If you have otherwise dry or normal skin along with an oily T-zone, comprising the forehead, nose and chin, your skin belongs to the combination type. You need a balancing gentle face wash that addresses skin concerns like blackheads, oversized pores and shine and feels mild on the skin.

4. Acne-prone skin

If your skin is prone to acne and breakouts, you should pick a face wash that’s specifically formulated for such skin concerns.

Check out the list of the best facial cleansers for men below: