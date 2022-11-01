facebook

The most creative celebrity Halloween costumes of 2022

By Trinetra Paul
01 Nov 2022
Style
This Halloween 2022, celebrity Halloween costumes aced the fashion game with their creativity. While exclusive parties give hawk-eyed fans a chance to check out the best celebrity Halloween costumes every year, social media pages of their favourite icons were flooded with creepy yet amazing pictures. And this year too, it was the same.

From dressing up as one of the dreaded characters to turning up in one of your favourite cartoon or movie characters, there are endless roles to play and things to do this Halloween. And when in doubt, turn to these celebrities for some avante-garde inspiration and costume ideas.

When Megan Thee Stallion started the party early by posting a photo on Instagram with a huge pumpkin on her head, while sipping mimosa in a pink night suit, the beginning couldn’t get more fun.

Kendall Jenner appeared as Jessie from Toy Story and Lizzo stepped out as Marge Simpson with her look complete with a large blue wig, yellow skin, and green dress. Kylie Jenner dressed as a green witch and posed in a bathtub with a skeleton and appeared on Hailey Beiber’s page — seems like horror meets some fun and sass.

Kim Kardashian brought back the 2021 Met Gala memories and revealed an Avatar-style Halloween costume. She posted a short video of herself in a full blue ensemble on Twitter, captioning it ‘Hey Marvel.’

On the other end of the spectrum, Rebel Wilson and her friends Ramona Agruma, Jacob Andreou, Marissa Montgomery and Carly Steel turned out as life-sized Barbie Girls and Ken, all packed in their respective boxes.

Halloween 2022 gave every celebrity the perfect opportunity to channel their fashion A-game and make heads turn on social media with some of the most whacky and outrageous costumes that are not only interesting but also immensely creative. Take notes!

Here are some of the best and most creative celebrity Halloween costumes of 2022:

Megan Thee Stallion

 

 
 
 
 
 
A post shared by Megan Thee Stallion (@theestallion)

Lizzo

 

 
 
 
 
 
A post shared by Lizzo (@lizzobeeating)

Kylie Jenner

 
 
 
 
 
A post shared by Hailey Rhode Baldwin Bieber (@haileybieber)

Hailey Beiber

 

 
 
 
 
 
A post shared by Hailey Rhode Baldwin Bieber (@haileybieber)

Kim Kardashian

Kendall Jenner

 

 
 
 
 
 
A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner)

Sarah Michelle Gellar

 

 
 
 
 
 
A post shared by Sarah Michelle (@sarahmgellar)

Vanessa Hudgens

 

 
 
 
 
 
A post shared by 🔮Vanessa Hudgens🔮 (@vanessahudgens)

Paris Hilton

 

 
 
 
 
 
A post shared by Paris Hilton (@parishilton)

Lori Harvey

 

 
 
 
 
 
A post shared by Lori Harvey (@loriharvey)

Chloe Bailey

 

 
 
 
 
 
A post shared by Chlöe (@chloebailey)

Janelle Monáe

 

 
 
 
 
 
A post shared by Janelle “Jane” Monáe (@janellemonae)

Diddy

 

 
 
 
 
 
A post shared by LOVE (@diddy)

Rebel Wilson and her friends Ramona Agruma, Jacob Andreou, Marissa Montgomery and Carly Steel

 

 
 
 
 
 
A post shared by Rebel Wilson (@rebelwilson)

Jason Blum

Jennifer Garner

 

 
 
 
 
 
A post shared by Jennifer Garner (@jennifer.garner)

Winnie Harlow

 

 
 
 
 
 
A post shared by ♔Winnie Harlow♔ (@winnieharlow)

This article was first published on Lifestyle Asia India 

(Main image credit: Lizzo/ @lizzobeeating/ Instagram; Chlöe/ chloebailey/ Instagram; Featured image credit: Rebel Wilson/ @rebelwilson/ Instagram)

Trinetra Paul

Trinetra is an ardent foodie and bibliophile who writes about films, travel, food and lifestyle. As a writer and literature student, slam poetry and storytelling are her go to jam. When not working, Trinetra is busy looking for her next place to visit or binge-watching Instagram videos for travel inspiration.

 
