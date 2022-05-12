Dior presents first WhatsApp campaign in partnership with Blackpink’s Jisoo

The Dior Beauty brand has momentarily abandoned social networks for a new industry-first campaign featuring the K-pop singer Jisoo in May 2022, and deployed on the instant messaging application WhatsApp.

The objective? To offer a different and increasingly personalized experience to the brand’s community. It’s an original initiative that could inspire many other luxury brands.

Technology has long been used by the fashion industry to help it grow its community and build loyalty, but also to offer increasingly innovative customer experiences.

This will be achieved in the near future through further exploration of the metaverse, the deployment of (more) connected stores, and hyper-personalization, as revealed in a recent report from McKinsey and The Business of Fashion.

The Dior Beauty brand has already taken a step towards these new frontiers by launching the first-ever luxury brand campaign on WhatsApp in early May 2022, in partnership with one of its global ambassadors, Jisoo.

Simple and accessible, the concept allowed a large number of people to access personalized content, themed on the behind-the-scenes aspects of Jisoo’s role as an ambassador, as well as on the brand and, more specifically, the product at the centre of this innovative campaign: the new Dior Addict Shine lipstick. The campaign was accessible via the luxury house’s Instagram Stories, where Jisoo directly invited users to join her “exclusive WhatsApp group.”

Dior partnered with the Infobip platform to propose this new kind of initiative. The campaign offered users the possibility to sign up via a link to discover exclusive content, including numerous videos, and to interact with a chatbot representing Jisoo. Each user had the option of choosing what content they wanted to receive, and could — of course — also access links to the brand’s new lipsticks in order to buy them.

This Dior Beauty campaign could mark a turning point in the way brands interact with their communities — other than on social networks — in order to offer an even more innovative, interactive and personalized experience.

This article was published via AFP Relaxnews

Hero and featured image credit: Jisoo/Instagram

