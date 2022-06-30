10 stunning bridesmaid dresses to shop this wedding season

After a long hiatus, the wedding bells are ringing again. Now that your bridesmaids have all said “yes”, it’s time to decide what bridesmaid dresses to get to ensure that everybody looks their absolute best.

Sure, finalising the details of your wedding dress is no small feat. However, if you have multiple individuals on your bridal party, then chances are, you’re dealing with different style preferences, body types, and even different budgets. In order to keep stress at bay, we have a few tips to keep in mind during the shopping stage.

Here are our top bridesmaid dress shopping tips to keep in mind:

Do a quick search online

Here’s your chance to pick out styles that you prefer. With a wealth of options to choose from, narrowing the choices down for your bridesmaids would help them to decide. Pinterest is going to be your best friend at this stage.

Factor in alteration costs

Don’t forget to factor in any alteration costs that may crop up. For the perfect silhouette (and the perfect photos), it’s best to get bridesmaid dresses altered for a pleasing fit. At this point, the dresses might need hemming and size adjustments.

Shop ahead of time

This cannot be stressed enough but it’s important to shop way ahead of time. You may be on the edge of your seat waiting for the next batch of bridesmaid dresses to drop, but it is always better to be safe than sorry. Even if you’re planning to get it customed, ordering ahead of time will spare you the stress of last-minute rushes.

Bring the right undergarments and accessories

The shopping is most likely going to be a whole affair. Remember to have your bridesmaids bring the right undergarments and accessories so they can try on any colour or neckline at the bridal salon. They should also bring a pair of heels so they can get a feel of how the dress is going to look on the day. They should also bring their go-to accessories — just in case it does not go with the selection.

Have a professional take the measurements

Last but not least, get the measurements done professionally. Remember that each designer sizes differently — which makes it all the more important to have each bridesmaid provide their correct measurements. For this, get in touch with a professional seamstress.

Now that you’re equipped, check out our top selection of bridesmaid dresses below.

Featured and hero images credit: Unsplash