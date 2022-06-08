Top 10 classic designer handbags to own: YSL, Balenciaga and more

In 2022, what are the designer handbags to own?

While many trends may come and go in the fast-paced and ever-changing fashion industry, some designer handbags will always hold a desirable reputation through the decades. Their value is usually maintained by influential celebrity associations, timeless designs and fashion-forward re-imaginations that match contemporary needs — perpetually keeping these bags in the category of highly-coveted bags.

Many of the following classics are limited editions. Some even refrain from advertising to maintain its exclusive status, so only those who are part of this fashionable in-crowd would be in the know. All make for a good investment. As coveted now as they once were, here are 10 handbags that will never go out of style.

The 10 best classic designer handbags you should own

(Hero and featured images: Dior)

This story first appeared on Prestige Singapore.