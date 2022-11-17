6 Best hand-carry luggage for every type of trip and traveller

facebook

By Najihah Rashid
17 Nov 2022
Style
Whether it’s a short weekend out of town or a trip abroad, the right hand carry luggage will put you at ease instantaneously. 

If you’ve spent any amount of time on the internet, then you may have heard how checked-in luggage often gets lost. To avoid this unwanted travelling kerfuffle, invest in these top-of-the-line carry-on luggage

Worried that a carry-on won’t be able to fit all your travelling necessities? The trick is to find one that will cater to all your packing needs yet is handy enough to be carted around the airport. On top of that, it has to abide by the airline’s standards. For most airlines, the maximum dimensions for carry-on luggage are 56cm x 36cm x 23cm—including all handles and wheels. This is to ensure that your (and everyone else’s) carry-on is going to fit in the overhead cabin.

Aside from these basic traits, you’re ultimately going to want one that’s reliable and won’t fall apart at the slightest turbulence. For this, aim for bags that use polycarbonate or ABS for their outer shell. These two materials are more durable than the rest, and most major brands offer luggage in these two materials. 

However, what sets these apart is the cost: polycarbonate is the premium alternative. For starters, polycarbonate hand-carry luggage are designed to be scratch-resistant, temperature resistant, and most importantly, impact-resistant. While it may be heavier than ABS, it may be worth the investment to go for the more expensive option for its sheer durability. 

Once you have decided on the materials, then you can go ahead and consider your specific needs and preferences such as its locking system, expandability, warranty, and many more. 

Discover the best hand-carry luggage here:

Rimowa Cabin

RM 3850

Why we love it

  • Made of polycarbonate
  • Complimentary luggage tag
  • TSA-approved lock
  • Four wheels
  • Lifetime guarantee

With a stunning array of colours, the German-designed Rimowa Cabin gives you the best opportunity to let your personality shine at the airport.

Tumi International Carry-on

RM 4980

Why we love it

  • Made of aluminium
  • Complimentary monogramming
  • TSA-approved locks
  • Four wheels
  • 5 years limited warranty

Although Tumi does not supply you with a lifetime warranty, the aluminium shell should outlast pretty much anything an airline is going to throw at it, seeing that it is the sturdiest material out of all. 

Chiara Ferragni Logo Stripe Cabin Suitcase

RM 1300

Why we love it

  • Made of acrylic
  • Combination lock
  • Four wheels

Fans of fashion queen Chiara Ferragni can now rock this bag all the way to the departure hall. 

Samsonite TOIIS C

RM 1299

Why we love it

  • Made of recycled polycarbonate
  • Complimentary personalisation kit
  • TSA-approved lock
  • Four double-wheels
  • Expandable
  • 3 years limited warranty

This option comes in three colourways: mustard, turquoise, and black. But no matter which colour you go for, you can further personalise your Samsonite thanks to the complimentary kit that allows you to swap out elements of the luggage according to your mood. 

Gucci Savoy Leather-trimmed Printed Coated-canvas Suitcase

RM 13500

Why we love it

  • Made of Gucci’s ‘GG Supreme’ canvas, trimmed with leather
  • Complimentary ID tag and lock and key

For those seeking the ultimate chic cabin luggage, look no further than this Gucci suitcase.

Steamline Luggage The Architect 20-inch Rolling Carry-on

RM 4300

Why we love it

  • Partially made of leather
  • Two silent-glide wheels
  • TSA-approved lock

This timeless piece balances a classically elegant look with matching practicalities of travel—perfect for a lifetime of adventure.

Hero and featured images credit: Unsplash

Najihah Rashid

A fan of all things beauty, Najihah Rashid has written for Marie Claire, Harper's Bazaar, and more. As an English Literature graduate, her hobbies include reading and tuning in to Taylor Swift.

