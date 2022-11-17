6 Best hand-carry luggage for every type of trip and traveller

Whether it’s a short weekend out of town or a trip abroad, the right hand carry luggage will put you at ease instantaneously.

If you’ve spent any amount of time on the internet, then you may have heard how checked-in luggage often gets lost. To avoid this unwanted travelling kerfuffle, invest in these top-of-the-line carry-on luggage.

Worried that a carry-on won’t be able to fit all your travelling necessities? The trick is to find one that will cater to all your packing needs yet is handy enough to be carted around the airport. On top of that, it has to abide by the airline’s standards. For most airlines, the maximum dimensions for carry-on luggage are 56cm x 36cm x 23cm—including all handles and wheels. This is to ensure that your (and everyone else’s) carry-on is going to fit in the overhead cabin.

Aside from these basic traits, you’re ultimately going to want one that’s reliable and won’t fall apart at the slightest turbulence. For this, aim for bags that use polycarbonate or ABS for their outer shell. These two materials are more durable than the rest, and most major brands offer luggage in these two materials.

However, what sets these apart is the cost: polycarbonate is the premium alternative. For starters, polycarbonate hand-carry luggage are designed to be scratch-resistant, temperature resistant, and most importantly, impact-resistant. While it may be heavier than ABS, it may be worth the investment to go for the more expensive option for its sheer durability.

Once you have decided on the materials, then you can go ahead and consider your specific needs and preferences such as its locking system, expandability, warranty, and many more.