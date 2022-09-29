6 luxe bags to cop from the AW22 seasonal drops

If you’ve been keeping your finger on the fashion pulse, then you know that the upcoming months are set to host a wealth of gorgeous new bags to tote around.

Whether you’re into edgy styles or wardrobe staples, there is bound to be a bag for you in this list. From unique takes on iconic classics to brand-new silhouettes, the fashion labels do not disappoint.

As we inch closer to the tail end of the year, more and more brands are embracing softness and overall cosiness. Sharp, dimensional edges ease into gentle curves, and bright tones dial down into mild hues. For the houses of Cartier, Gucci, and Dior, colours are stripped back to their utmost basic version — with greyscale front and centre in their bag sections.

From Gucci to Coach, these are the best bags to add to your collection

Panthère de Cartier Bag



Images credit: Cartier

Perhaps the most exciting of all is the fresh iteration of the Panthère de Cartier Bag, a piece that is epitomised by Emily in Paris star, Lily Collins. This time, the bag shakes off its sharp edges, trading them for more supple and delicate curves.

Make no mistake, though. The bag maintains its cool air with the emblem and the hardware. The panther’s head clasp was exceptionally crafted with the collaboration of a high jewellery sculptor. Even the chain takes inspiration from the world of jewellery — with facets to reflect those of precious stones.

The Coachies Collection



Images credit: Coach

Dreamie, Groovie, Sparkie, Sweetie, and Winkie are going to be your best friends this month. Part of the cheeky drop from the New York fashion label, the Coachies are limited editions of the classic Rogue bags and Kira Crossbody.

The Rogue Coachies are crafted out of glove-tanned leather and a sustainable material made from a blend of organic cotton and recycled plastic bottles, the Signature Textile Jacquard. If you have trouble choosing one to fit your persona, an online quiz will sort that out. But no matter which Coachie you’re going home with, each will become an instant treasure in your collection.

The Coachies are available here.

Dior Saddle



Images credit: Dior

At the Winter 2022-2023 Dior Men’s showcase, new iterations of the Dior Saddle enters the fray. Artistic Director Kim Jones traced his and Christian Dior’s histories and found that one item joins them: the shades of grey.

Pictured here are the three takes of the crowd-favourite Saddle. The first sees the archival embroidery transposed onto this iconic silhouette; the second dripping with elegant jewels; and the third, the authoritative link between the past and the future.

shop here

Gucci Diana

Image credit: Gucci

If you’re a huge fan of films like Eyes Wide Shut and A Clockwork Orange, and you have a penchant for gorgeous new bags, then this is the drop for you. In a campaign that eulogised the silver screen maestro Stanley Kubrick, Alessandro Michele situated Gucci’s definitive Diana into a scene in The Shining. With geometric elements that recall a backgammon playing board, the bag sees an interplay of materials, textures, and colours.

If you’re wondering just how accurate this campaign is to the Kubrick canon, just know that Michele partnered with Italian costume designer Milena Canonero, the very person that was worked with Kubrick himself — even scoring herself an Oscar for her work in The Shining.

Discover more here.

kate spade new york Sam Icon



Images credit: kate spade new york

Since its launch in 1993, the Sam Icon has been an essential piece in every woman’s wardrobe. For its Fall 2022 release, kate spade new york introduces this staple item in a wide range of sizes, shapes, and shades.

This time, hopping onto the trend of nostalgia, the fashion label infuses new materials such as spazzolato leather and embroidered velvet, and select en vogue colours to tint the Sam Icon: spicy orange, fresh green, and feather pink.

shop here

Loewe Goya





Images credit: Loewe

Inflating its modern classics, Loewe places the sense of touch on the same plane as sight. The jewel-esque Goya is transformed into the Puffer Goya, with its shiny nappa lambskin body puffing out thanks to the natural goose feathers. The gold anagram fastening elevates the cosy style of this bag, achieving a cushioned effect.

Available in clay green, black, dark chocolate, camel, and plum rose, the clutch is a must-have for the coming months.

shop here

Featured image credit: LOEWE; hero image credit: Dior