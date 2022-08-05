9 of the most fashion-forward high heels to elevate your wardrobe

Who doesn’t love a good pair of high heels? If you already own classic designs that will last the test of time, it’s time to take it to another level — with these fashion-forward pairs from Saint Laurent, Fendi, and more.

If acing your Instagram game is on your checklist, then these fabulous high heels should already be in your online shopping cart. While these trendy designs may come in and out of style, they certainly add a dash of pizzazz to your overall ensemble.

If you need some fashion inspiration to rock these bold high heels, look no further than these queens who flaunt the look flawlessly. For the ultimate couture-esque styles, look through Lady Gaga’s uber-glamorous Instagram feed. Though it can be too outlandish for some, there are always ways to cherrypick the elements to blend into your wardrobe.

Another fashion darling to check out is none other than Sarah Jessica Parker herself. While her personal Instagram account does not feature her fashionable moments, a quick hashtag search, as well as a dive into And Just Like That…’s account will reveal all the ways you can rock these funky heels with a chic twist. In fact, her character on Sex and the City Carrie Bradshaw has an entire archive peppered across the internet with all the sartorial instances.

Now is the best time to go on a hunt for these avant-garde pieces, especially as luxury fashion houses experiments with new silhouettes. Who knows — perhaps these high heels would go down as precious collectibles in the future.

9 trendy pairs of high heels that are in vogue at the moment

