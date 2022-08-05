9 of the most fashion-forward high heels to elevate your wardrobe

Who doesn’t love a good pair of high heels? If you already own classic designs that will last the test of time, it’s time to take it to another level — with these fashion-forward pairs from Saint Laurent, Fendi, and more.
If acing your Instagram game is on your checklist, then these fabulous high heels should already be in your online shopping cart. While these trendy designs may come in and out of style, they certainly add a dash of pizzazz to your overall ensemble.
If you need some fashion inspiration to rock these bold high heels, look no further than these queens who flaunt the look flawlessly. For the ultimate couture-esque styles, look through Lady Gaga’s uber-glamorous Instagram feed. Though it can be too outlandish for some, there are always ways to cherrypick the elements to blend into your wardrobe.
Another fashion darling to check out is none other than Sarah Jessica Parker herself. While her personal Instagram account does not feature her fashionable moments, a quick hashtag search, as well as a dive into And Just Like That…’s account will reveal all the ways you can rock these funky heels with a chic twist. In fact, her character on Sex and the City Carrie Bradshaw has an entire archive peppered across the internet with all the sartorial instances.
Now is the best time to go on a hunt for these avant-garde pieces, especially as luxury fashion houses experiments with new silhouettes. Who knows — perhaps these high heels would go down as precious collectibles in the future.
9 trendy pairs of high heels that are in vogue at the moment
Featured image credit: Matches Fashion; Hero image credit: Unsplash
Jump To / Table of Contents
- Rick Owens Cantilever 11 120 leather heels
- The Attico Luz 105 metallic-leather pumps
- Loewe Nail Polish 80 leather sandals
- Aquazzura Secrets 95 crystal-embellished leather mules
- Jimmy Choo Aveline 100 oversized bow satin sandals
- Saint Laurent Opyum YSL-heel suede sandals
- Fendi Fendi First 95 cantilever-heel leather sandals
- Maison Margiela Tabi 60mm split-toe leather slingback pumps
- Alexander McQueen Arc cantilevered leather sandals
Crafted out of plush calf leather, these Rick Owens sandals feature a cantilevered heel style. If this is your first time coming across the style, a cantilever is a structural element that extends horizontally and is supported at only one end.
To catch the style in motion, go back in time to the 57th Grammys, where Taylor Swift made headlines for rocking a physically-miraculous, six-inch pair of Giuseppe Zanotti sandals.
Double down with a bright pair. These The Attico Luz pumps arrive in an eye-catching chartreuse-green metallic leather. Made in Italy, these high heels feature open square toes with cylindrical heels.
We can already picture runway model Bella Hadid and reality TV star Kim Kardashian donning this style and acing the look.
Talk about unconventional. In the past, Loewe made headlines when Elle Fanning stepped out in a pair of the Maison’s shoes that feature an equally head-turning heel style — cracked eggs. Perhaps these nail polish heels would be easier to pull off.
Newly released as a part of Loewe’s Autumn-Winter 2022 collection, the shoes are composed of goatskin leather.
Perhaps not as wild as the rest on the list, these high heels would still work to elevate your style. With a disco-ball heel, throw it back to the ‘70s when you rock these Italian-made heels.
These sleek yet avant-garde heels have been styled by Boho fashion darling Vanessa Hudgens as seen here — although she rocked a more gala-appropriate pair of Aquazzuras.
Can you picture Sarah Jessica Parker walking around New York in these fabulous Jimmy Choos? Crafted in Italy, these hot-pink Aveline sandals contrast satin with textured asymmetric bows on the toe and heel, for a contemporary occasionwear mood.
Dress it up or dress it down, these will surprise you with their range.
These Opyum YSL heels may not be the wildest pair of heels you’ve seen, but they definitely take a certain amount of bravado to style. Whether you’re making your way to the boardroom or the bar, this pair will absolutely steal the show.
In recent years, logomania has taken over fashion trends, with celebrities like Billie Eilish and Priyanka Chopra getting dressed up in monogrammed looks. Perhaps a more subtle way of incorporating the trend is these heels.
Similar to the Rick Owens listed here, these leather sandals are placed upon gravity-defying cantilever heels.
If you love Nicole Kidman’s look at the Balenciaga Paris show, then check these high heels out. Inspired by traditional Japanese thonged footwear, Maison Margiela wraps its signature silhouette with silver leather to arrive at this style.
Finally, we have an undeniably stunning pair of Alexander McQueens. The futuristic footwear lends a sculptural look through the sleek heels and adds just the right touch to your everyday and evening wear.