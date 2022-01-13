Adele goes vintage glam with high-fashion looks in “Oh My God” video

With her fourth studio album 30, Adele has gone several notches up in terms of her performance and wardrobe. The video for “Oh My God”, which finally dropped on 12 January, took us back to the vintage era of fashion.

Although we loved the camera panning and the dancers swaying across the stark visuals, what really caught our attention was Adele’s glamour transformation in the black-and-white music video.

Her stylist, Jamie Mizrahi, secured all the custom pieces and made sure the English singer-songwriter looked ultra-glam in her dresses.

A look at the three high fashion looks of Adele in “Oh My God” video

Donning a Harris Reed

Adele’s first look in “Oh My God” is a polka-dotted pussy-bow blouse with a corset and a skirt from Harris Reed’s genderfluid collection, completing the look with Harris Reed x Missoma pearl and gold drop earrings. This was the first time Reed collaborated with the British megastar.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Harris Reed (@harris_reed)

He expressed his sentiments in an Instagram post:

“Going into 2022, it was so important for me to continue working with artists who made me not only dream, but also feel seen,” Harris added, “I am beyond humbled and still at total loss for words to announce my first client of 2022 is the incredibly magnificent, talented, supportive and probably the funniest person I’ve ever met, @adele.”

Sporting an elegant Louis Vuitton

She then pulls off a custom Louis Vuitton dress and capelet, which was inspired by the brand’s Spring 2022 ready-to-wear collection. The dress is worn with leather evening gloves that reach her elbows.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Adele (@adele)

Rocking a Vivienne Westwood’s couture dress

The last dress of the music video was an haute couture creation by Vivienne Westwood. The custom corseted red satin dress with matching silk tulle bolero looked ravishing on Adele, despite being shot in a black-and-white video.

Adele revealed the dress in a recent Instagram post (as seen below).