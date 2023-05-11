Gucci ropes in Alia Bhatt as the brand’s first global ambassador from India

Luxury fashion house Gucci has roped in Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt as their first Indian global ambassador, as per reports. The Gangubai Kathiawadi actor is set to make her first appearance as the global Indian ambassador at the Gucci Cruise 2024 runway show in Seoul, South Korea. The international event, to be held at the Gyeongbokgung Palace on 16 May, will mark the high-end luxury fashion house’s 25 years in the country.

Alia Bhatt: Gucci’s new global Indian ambassador

With this latest stint at Gucci, Alia Bhatt joins the likes of Hanni (lead singer of K-pop girl group NewJeans), Squid Game star Lee Jung-jae and actress Mina Shin. The other ambassadors of Gucci include Dakota Johnson, Julia Garner, A$AP Rocky, Elliot Page, Halle Bailey, and Liu Wen.

It’s believed that Alia’s advocacy for self-expression and inclusivity in contemporary society was the key to acquiring the role at Gucci. Alia’s beliefs seem to be in sync with Gucci’s vision and values – which advocate for an inclusive, open, and fair community.

Recent achievements

Alia Bhatt recently made her debut at the MET Gala 2023 in a stunning Prabal Gurung princess gown. Drenched in pearls, the actress’s trailblazing ensemble was inspired by the bridal pieces as seen on Claudia Schiffer from Chanel’s Autumn-Winter 1992 Couture collection.

The RRR star will also appear alongside Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan in Netflix’s spy thriller Heart of Stone, which will mark her Hollywood debut. The movie is slated to premiere on the streaming platform on 11 August 2023.

Apart from movies and brand endorsements, Bhatt also has her own sustainable maternity and children’s clothing brand named Ed-a-Mamma.

What can we expect from Gucci’s Cruise 2024 show in Seoul?

Gucci initially intended to showcase its Cosmogenie collection in the Korean capital back in November 2022. However, in the aftermath of the Itaewon crowd rush tragedy, the show was deferred as a mark of respect to the victims. In December last year, the luxury giant unveiled its plans to showcase their Cruise 2024 offering in Seoul, as a celebration of Gucci’s 25 years in the expanding South Korean market. The company’s first flagship store debuted in 1998.

If Gucci’s love affair with historic locations was not already obvious through Alessandro Michele’s Castel Del Monte display in the Italian peninsula of Apulia, the upcoming 16 May show marks the first of its kind to be held in front of Geunjeongjeon, the main hall of the Gyeongbokgung Palace. Designated as the royal ceremonial venue for members of the Joseon Dynasty, the palace grounds provide a distinct cultural touch to the sartorial celebration. The Seoul exhibit also marks Sabato De Sarno’s debut collection with the Italian fashion Maison, having joined after Michele’s abrupt exit from the brand in September of 2022. He was previously assisting Valentino’s Pierpaolo Piccoli for 13 years. It would be exciting to see the reinvention Sarno’s vision and aesthetic will bring to the brand.

This article first appeared on Lifestyle Asia India. Additional reporting by Srijoni Gupta Roy

(Main and Featured Images: aliabhatt/Instagram)