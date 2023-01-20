André Leon Talley’s extensive collection goes under the hammer for good causes

Throughout his life and career as a fashion journalist and editor, André Leon Talley, who died just one year ago, collected haute-couture clothing and accessories, objets d’art, interior decoration pieces and other items. This exceptional collection is now going up for sale at Christie’s, celebrating no less than five decades of fashion history.

Fashion world legend André Leon Talley was the first black journalist to rise to the coveted position of creative director of the equally legendary American edition of Vogue magazine. But this trailblazing figure with a remarkable sense of humour was also — and above all — known for his passion for fashion and beauty in many and varied forms. This is evident in the extensive collection he amassed throughout his life, which is now on an international tour, that kicked off on 18 January before being auctioned off in February in both physical and online sales.”

More about André Leon Talley’s collection

“As a whole, the collection is infused with glamour as well as Talley’s intellectual curiosity, reflecting his decades-long relationships with iconic designers, including many lots given to him by Karl Lagerfeld, Manolo Blahnik, Miuccia Prada, Ralph Rucci, and more,” explains Christie’s in a news release. But this collection goes far beyond the legendary fashion editor’s passion for haute couture and ready-to-wear, encompassing a host of other items, like objects d’art, tableware and sketches.

In total, no less than five decades of fashion are celebrated in this cutting-edge collection, spanning a diverse array of influences and references, ranging from his grandmother to two of his former collaborators, Anna Wintour and Diana Vreeland, as well as the fashion designer Diane von Fürstenberg, who became his friend over the years.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Christie’s (@christiesinc)

“André Leon Talley’s fashion sensibility was singular and timeless. He was categorically chic, and the collection that he amassed throughout his life was unlike any other. We are beyond thrilled to steward this group of objects from his homes, a selection that showcases Talley’s endless love for all things beautiful. From monogrammed Louis Vuitton trunks, to custom Tom Ford caftans, each lot is imbued with meaning and linked to his larger-than-life persona and legacy, which continue to inspire us all,” said Elizabeth Seigel, head of private and iconic collections at Christie’s.

The André Leon Talley collection will be auctioned at Christie’s New York on 15 February, followed by two online sales that will conclude on 16 and 17 February. In the meantime, a selection of the most iconic lots will go on display during an international tour that began in Palm Beach, Florida, on 18 January and will end in Paris on 26 January. Proceeds from the sale will be donated to causes supported by André Leon Talley during his lifetime, including the Abyssinian Baptist Church in New York.

(This story is published via AFP Relaxnews)

Main and feature image credit: Bertrand Langlois/AFP