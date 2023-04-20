Attractive discounts from various fashion brands await CIMB Preferred cardholders this Raya

Bazar Siberturahim Fashion Fest by CIMB Preferred returns for its second edition.

The awe-inspiring fashion and lifestyle campaign features an exclusive preview of Raya designs in a highly popular and carefully curated bazaar, which follows up on the success set by the first edition last year, to provide shoppers with a distinctive lifestyle shopping experience.

Bazar Siberturahim Fashion Fest is CIMB’s one-of-a-kind flagship fashion and lifestyle platform. It aims to link local entrepreneurs with clients through a distinctive shopping experience while economically boosting local businesses who are currently struggling as a result of the pandemic.

Guided by the theme “Economic Empowerment #EmbraceEquity”, the 2023 edition kicked off with a launch event from 2 to 5 March at the Sime Darby Property KLGCC International Gallery in Bukit Kiara, Kuala Lumpur, and quickly became the hottest event of the year.

Attended by over 1,500 VIP guests, including KDYMM Sultanah Terengganu Sultanah Nur Zahirah, DYMM Tengku Permaisuri Selangor Tengku Permaisuri Norashikin and DYAM Raja Puan Muda Perak Dato’ Seri Diraja Tunku Soraya, the four-day event was a star-studded affair that left everyone feeling inspired.

With it being the biggest Raya Fashion Week in Malaysia, everyone was in for a treat. The line-up of brands featured the most creative Malaysian designers, showcasing a glamorous selection of never-before-seen Raya outfits.

Attendees were blown away by stunning designs from Radzuan Radziwill, 3thelabel, Bahari Asyek, Anuar Faizal, CARRO, LILIT., Omar Ali, Pink Jambu, NR Exclusive, and Sri Candy.

While the event was heavy on fashion, it also featured lifestyle brands including Raida, MyMutiara, Mah Meri and Gentleman’s Tonic.

CIMB Preferred cardholders were treated to discounts of up to 15% at the event. The offers are still ongoing and can be enjoyed until this 31 May at the following participating brands: 3thelabel, Bahari Asyek, CARRO, LARNEY, LILIT., Omar Ali and Radzuan Radziwill.

All that is needed to enjoy the 15% discount is a minimum spend of RM 1,000 in a single receipt at the respective brand’s boutiques. A 10% discount is available for online shoppers with the same criteria as well. Don’t forget to use the code BSFFCIMB23 when checking out.

Customised lifestyle events are especially curated for CIMB Preferred clients. Looking for more CIMB Bazar Siberturahim perks? Sign up to be a CIMB Preferred client by getting in touch with CIMB’s 24-hour Preferred call centre at 1 300 885 300 (local) or +03-2295 6888 (international). You may also visit cimbpreferred.com for more information.