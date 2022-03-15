After last year’s combination (of physical and virtual) ceremony, BAFTA Awards returned in full glory with stars in attendance dressed in their best. Held on March 13 at London’s Royal Albert Hall, this year’s ceremony was a glittery affair.

While The Power of the Dog earned the top honour of Best Film, along with Best Director for Jane Campion, Denis Villeneuve’s Dune took home trophies for five categories.

Many A-listers, including Lady Gaga, Emma Watson, Daniel Kaluuya, Salma Hayek and Sebastian Stan, served some of the best looks that turned heads at the BAFTA Awards. Black was a choice for many but stars like Bridgerton‘s Simone Ashley and West Side Story‘s Rachel Zegler and Ariana DeBose brightened the red carpet with their colourful outfits.

Here’s our round-up of best looks from BAFTA Awards 2022

Emma Watson in a tulle dress

Lady Gaga in in Ralph Lauren gown and Tiffany & Co. jewellery

Millie Bobby Brown in Louis Vuitton

Ariana DeBose in Oscar de la Renta

Simone Ashley in Valentino

Lashana Lynch in Prada

Rachel Zegler in Vivienne Westwood gown paired with Tiffany & Co. jewels

Rebel Wilson in Giambattista Valli matched with Bulgari jewellery

Daisy Edgar-Jones in Gucci, accessorised with Tiffany & Co. jewellery

Caitriona Balfe in Giorgio Armani Privé

Alana Haim in custom Louis Vuitton

(Main image: Tolga Akmen/AFP, Lady Gaga/Instagram/Daisy Edgar-Jones/Instagram; Featured image: Lady Gaga/Instagram)