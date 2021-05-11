Bag report: Fendi’s Summer 2021 Capsule collection

Fendi embraces summer with a dedicated capsule collection brimming with joy and mirthful hues. Signature yellow and light sky-blue tones dominate the scene as the latest collection references the groove of the ‘70s blended with a stylishly ‘90s vibe. The Italian luxury fashion house’s outstanding craftsmanship and innovative techniques shine throughout the accessories range. Without a doubt, the Peekaboo IseeU styles and updated Baguette 1997 bag poise to steal the show.

New York-based visual artist Sarah Coleman returns to collaborate with Fendi following the success of Design Miami 2020, which saw the Miami Design District Fendi boutique given a whimsical facelift. As a multidisciplinary creator, Sarah is best known for her series of folding chairs and other mundane furniture pieces reupholstered with designer materials, imbuing her artform with a luxurious feel and wry sense of humour. Her work inclines towards blurring the lines between art, fashion and design while amplifying the soulfulness of everyday objects.

Fendi accessories and menswear artistic director Silvia Venturini Fendi shares Sarah’s passion to disrupt norms to lead handcraft in novel directions. For the Summer 2021 Capsule collection, the duo worked together on a fresh interpretation of the iconic FF logo pattern, cleverly warped through a psychedelic filter to produce the new FF Vertigo motif. The play of organic forms with clean, graphic lines makes for a pattern that is simultaneously retro and futuristic, playful yet classy.

The vibrant yellow FF Vertigo is printed on mineral tanned leather used for the iconic Peekaboo bag using inkjet technology. Yellow or blue variations of the same Vertigo motif are also printed on cool and resistant coated canvas and a classic tobacco jacquard fabric. Both variations enhance the new Baguette 1997, a reissue of a legendary Fendi signature accessory. The revamped Baguette 1997 features slim sides and an adjustable and flappable handle, allowing for easy wear under the arm.

The FF Vertigo also adorns new bag designs, including the Fendi Bauletto mini bag that boasts a cool and contemporary appeal. The Bauletto is made with featherlight fabrics, well-suited for the heat of summer. The fanciful capsule collection also includes practical alternatives in the form of the Fendi Mini Sunshine Shopper. Fun and versatile, the shopper style comes in straw with coloured profiles or a more traditional leather version, with both iterations sporting the recognisable Fendi Roma logo.

Within men’s collection, the FF Vertigo multicolour motif is rendered on embossed leather on the Fendi Pack and Baguette styles, with the latter available in a medium and mini version. Crowning the line-up for men’s accessories, the ISeeU takes sleek form in nappa leather embossed with the FF Fisheye motif. The quirky pattern imagines the signature FF logo as seen through a fish-eye lens, wavy and fluid in form.

Fendi also embellished its Peekaboo X-Tote and the Baguette 1997 with the FF Fisheye pattern in the Women’s collection. Taking inspiration from Sarah’s showcase at Design Miami, Fendi unveils a Peekaboo ISeeU style crafted from an FF logo padded nappa leather given a phosphorescent treatment. The inclusion of the glow in the dark element is close to the artist’s heart as she expresses a fondness for “something seemingly simple that surprises and brings joy.”

The capsule collection marks the arrival of the Peekaboo ISeeU Small that expands the Peekaboo ISeeU family. As the adage goes, the best things come in small packages – the new style is packed with attitude, available in a timeless bicolour version in smooth leather and Selleria.

As an ode to the high-spirited and bubbly nature of the Summer Capsule collection, Fendi also gives a range of crochet bag styles a groovy edge, ranging from the Mini Peekaboo and the Baguette to the Sunshine Shopper, embellished with the Fendi Roma logo.

Fendi takes the sparkle of the ‘90s and channels it into an intentionally kitschy and bold version of the Baguette 1997. Covered with a cascade of oversized, shimmering sequins or meticulously flourished with intricate floral embroideries, the updated style promises to appeal to creative and outgoing personalities.

Finally, a renewal of the Sellerissima range completes the Summer Capsule collection. The sophisticated Selleria range vaunts handmade macro stitching that exalts the timeless shapes of Fendi. The leather range includes the Peekaboo and Baguette to the Sunshine Shopper, By the Way, and the Moonlight styles. Between the collaboration with Sarah Coleman, the expansion of the Peekaboo range, the updated Baguette 1997, charming new designs and an updated Sellerissima range, even the most discerning fashionistas will be spoiled for choice in selecting a stunning favourite style for the summer and beyond.