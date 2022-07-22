It Girls around the world are loving these spacious tote bags

What do global superstars like Hailey Bieber, Sydney Sweeney, Zoe Kravitz and Rosé from Blackpink have in common? They’re all carrying this one massive, can-fit-the-universe tote bag from SAINT LAURENT.
Death to the teeny-tinies. When Jacquemus came out with Le Chiquito all those seasons ago, we all made excuses for it. “Oh, don’t treat it like a bag, treat it like a necklace!” “Oh, it’s a little small, but you don’t need more than a couple credit cards and your AirPods, anyways.” “Oh, well, just carry another bag.” Let’s all agree, once and for all, those bags sized for dolls and small animal figurines were pretty pointless. Cute! But pointless.
Luckily for us human beings with places to go and things to bring to those places-to-go, it appears like the pendulum for bag sizes is swinging the other way this season: towards big, gargantuan, Godzilla vs. Kong-sized tote bags and holdalls. Bags that can carry your laptop, your reformer pilates kit and a couple extra changes of clothes (you never know!); bags that do the accessory’s core function: carry things your bare hands and pockets cannot.
From SAINT LAURENT to Proenza Schouler to Alessandro Michele’s Gucci rota, these are the bags of the season that are, well, a little on the larger side. More to love!
Dimensions: 8 x 43 x 38cm (58cm when expanded)
SAINT LAURENT’s ‘Icare’ shopping bag is the moment. From beneath the arms of Euphoria’s Sydney Sweeney to being held nestled in the crook of Rosie Huntington-Whitely’s elbow, the carryall — and it is a Carry All — is large, in charge and fronted with a gold-tone YSL logo as big as the bag itself. It also expands to become even bigger. We love a transformation montage.
Dimensions: 19 x 30 x 37cm
Officially, Isabel Marant’s ‘Wardy’ tote is orange, but it looks bright red to me and we will agree to disagree. What we will agree on, though, is how very cool the crinkled patent-leather composition looks. It’s worn-in! Unstructured! Throw your entire life in there, it’ll hold.
Dimensions: 14 x 33 x 37cm
Biiiiiiiig GG monograms on this also-big — “Jumbo,” they say — tote bag, which is luxuriously leather-trimmed where it matters and rendered in that classic Gucci colour combo of camel and chocolate brown. This one is a little more structured so it’d be an excellent workday essential with enough room for your laptop, your paperback books (for lunchtime) and your very important, must-not-lose, loose sheets of paper.
Dimensions: 18 x 23.5 x 32cm
Serapian’s ‘Secret’ tote — watersnake-trimmed; look away, vegans — is cut through with a mesmerising checkered surface that actually uses the ‘mosaico’ leather weaving technique dating back to 1947. It looks exactly like Rosewood’s marbled bathroom floors and if you’ve been on a fancy-schmancy staycation there to know exactly what I mean, this bag is definitely in your price range.
Dimensions: 19 x 26 x 26cm
The roominess of this leather tote from Proenza Schouler is made even more pronounced when you consider the little ruched sections along the edges of the opening. But worry not — your essentials are not going to disappear into the abyss, never to be found again, because the tote comes cleverly attached with a small removable zippered pouch. For essentials! And non-essentials! Whatever you want to slip in there, fam.
