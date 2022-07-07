Mariah Carey’s butterfly top is making a return, and here’s where to get yours

By michellechan
07 Jul 2022
Mariah Carey’s butterfly top is making a return, and here’s where to get yours
Style
Mariah Carey’s butterfly top is making a return, and here’s where to get yours

Ladies and gentlemen, her. If you still need convincing that Y2K is officially back, just keep an eye out for butterfly tops around the internet: 2020’s It girls such as Dua Lipa and Olivia Rodrigo are nothing short of obsessed with the delicate winged motif.

Caution: for hot girls only. “Hot girl” is so much more than its literal interpretation; it’s a lifestyle, it’s a state of being. Hot girls want to have fun. Hot girls smile, and the whole world stops and stares for a while. Hot girls bring back butterfly tops after 20 years and go viral for it. This summer, channel your inner hot girl and try on a butterfly top — set your self-consciousness aside, the butterfly top is for everyone.

more like this

From dazzling crystals to embroidered denim to colourful crochet, let Cult Gaia, Blumarine and Cro-Che show you how it’s done. Viva Y2K!

  • Dua Lipa in Blumarine’s embroidered denim butterfly top.
  • Dua Lipa, again, in a custom Versace Swarovski crystal embellished butterfly gown.
  • Olivia Rodrigo in a sequin butterfly top.
  • Saweetie in Dolls Kill’s sequin butterfly crop top. (Credit: @ken_vii)
  • butterfly tops
    Vanessa Hudgens in AREA’s crystal butterfly top.

Butterfly tops that will give you butterflies:

You may also like…

Jump To / Table of Contents

1 /5

Cult Gaia 'Parvana' Top

We’re no stranger to Cult Gaia’s crystal-encrusted novelty bags, but get this: the Parvana top bedazzled with rosy beads, shimmering no matter which angle you turn. On the rare occasion that sequins are a tad bit too extra (said no one), slip into this sculptural piece for an artsy, elegant look.

Price
RM2,300
shop here

2 /5

Blumarine Top in Jeans with Embroidery

Blumarine gets it, y’all — what’s more Y2K than Canadian tuxedo and butterfly? With an adjustable halter neck and intricate embroidered detailing, this top and your favourite low-rise jeans (bonus points for a ripped waistband) are a match made in heaven.

Price
RM2,750 (approx.)
shop here

3 /5

AREA Crystal Butterfly Top

The extravagance! The poise! Lining the Tiffany blue sateen bodice with its signature crystal embellishments, AREA elevates your hot girl summer wardrobe with this god-tier butterfly top. Put on your rhinestone shades and say “Hi flops!”

Price
RM2,500 (approx.)
shop here

4 /5

Cro-Che Winged Butterfly Top

Late 2021 is the time we found out about our yarning for crochet, and Cro-Che is here to deliver. Handcrafted from pure cotton to wrap you up in a soft embrace, this winged butterfly top goes perfectly with a pair of light wash flare jeans. Who’s ready for the early 2000’s red carpet?

Price
RM400 (approx.)
Get it here

5 /5

MANURÍ 'Fanny' Cardigan

This one’s for the girl with a grunge affinity — spotlighting gradient crystal embellishments against an angelic white backdrop, this Fanny cardigan by MANURÍ is an effortlessly cute everyday staple. Be low-key, but never blend into the background.

Price
RM1,600 (approx.)
shop here
Hero Images: @dualipa / @oliviarodrigo

This story first appeared on Lifestyle Asia Hong Kong

Fashion Style Emanuel Ungaro Blumarine Dua Lipa olivia rodrigo Mariah Carey Cult Gaia Area butterfly top saweetie dolls kill

michellechan

You might also like

Never miss an update

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the latest updates.

No Thanks
You’re all set

Thank you for your subscription.