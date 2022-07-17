Step out with these gorgeous clogs from Bottega Veneta, Prada, and more

By michellechan
17 Jul 2022
Step out with these gorgeous clogs from Bottega Veneta, Prada, and more
Style
Step out with these gorgeous clogs from Bottega Veneta, Prada, and more

Time for your footwear rotation to go backless and way above ground level.

For the longest time, clogs seemed to be our keepsake from the 70’s — their sturdy, clumsy form protrudes from underneath the shade of bell bottoms, making for an iconic silhouette that’s in an entirely different orbit than the slick utility style favoured by trendsetters when the 2010s drew to a close.

MORE LIKE THIS

Then Balenciaga’s Triple S sneakers happened. Three layers of soles stacked together; how innovative, how intriguingly ugly! Though it took a while (and a lot of convincing) for chunky soles to stay and slay another day, the pay-off was tremendous: joining Triple S’s league was the adidas YEEZY SLIDE, whose minimalistic aesthetic and treaded platform sole earned it the title of “Fashion’s Hottest Product” by Lyst last year.

The Triple S sneaker by Balenciaga debuted in late 2017

Championed by Balenciaga, Bottega Veneta, Maison Margiela and more, the elevated sole hits a new high from its streetwear beginning to stealing the luxury fashion spotlight. It’s only a matter of time that we bring back the clogs, and guess what? That time is now. Your 2022 summer look book is not complete without a pair of these chunky bad boys.

  • Elliot Page for Balenciaga Summer 2022
  • Balenciaga Summer 2022
  • Balenciaga Summer 2022
  • Bottega Veneta Spring/Summer 2022 Salon 03 Collection
  • Bottega Veneta Spring/Summer 2022 Salon 03 Collection
  • Maison Margiela Spring/Summer 2022 Co-Ed Collection
  • Maison Margiela Spring/Summer 2022 Co-Ed Collection

Clogs to cop:

Jump To / Table of Contents

1 /4

Eckhaus Latta 'Zoe' clogs

Interested in the concept but not ready to commit to the full laid-back look? Or does your work insist on a very strict dress code? Try Eckhaus Latta’s Zoe clogs, faced with luxurious suede and set upon a sturdy sole to lend your everyday looks an effortless finish.

Price
RM1,800 (approx.)
shop here

2 /4

Bottega Veneta 'Puddle' slingback clogs

A true typhoon season staple, Bottega Veneta’s Puddle clogs sport an anti-slip treaded outsole and a slingback design to really hold you in place. Run around, jump in a puddle, or dance in the rain — this pair will keep you standing.

Price
RM2,500 (approx.)
shop here

3 /4

Prada foam rubber mules

All suited up with no stand-out shoes to complete the ensemble? Be daring and slip into these Prada mules. Boasting an almost surrealistic shape and a sleek tonal design, this pair ensures you exude 10/10 class and 11/10 personality.

Price
RM3,100 (approx.)
shop here

4 /4

GANNI round toe platform mules

It’s summer, give your combat boots a rest and opt for these GANNI platform mules. You still get the quintessential utilitarian edge from the round toe and treaded sole, but the extra pros? More breathability and the comfort of being home.

Price
RM1,000 (approx.)
shop here
Featured Image: Balenciaga / Hero Image: New Balance

This story first appeared in Lifestyle Asia Hong Kong.

Balenciaga Bottega Veneta footwear yeezy Maison Margiela Clogs New Balance Ganni Summer Footwear

michellechan

You might also like

Never miss an update

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the latest updates.

No Thanks
You’re all set

Thank you for your subscription.