Update your wardrobe with these stylish crochet pieces

Crochet is totally on the rise right now, and here are a few pieces to add to your wardrobe — stat.

Crochet bags to bring to the beach? Think crochet everything, baby. If a look at the Resort 2023 trend leaves any sort of impression, it is the fact that yarns are claiming a permanent stay in your wardrobe. It’s vacation time!

We spent the last season witnessing crochet creeping its way from beach staples (read: oversized totes and swimsuit cover-ups, and them only) onto everyday items, meaning it’s now socially acceptable to go anywhere with a beach psyche (and body). Working nine to five? Get comfy with your favourite crochet shrug. Sipping a Long Island Iced Tea at the local hot spot? Make sure to dress and impress in your matching crop crochet set.

Sky’s the limit, girlies, just remember: keep calm and imagine the sounds of ocean waves whenever minor inconveniences strike. You’re chilling at the beach, and life has never been so beautiful.

Resort 2023: The In It To Twin It

Moschino Resort 2023

Moschino Resort 2023

Moschino Resort 2023

Moschino Resort 2023

Moschino Resort 2023

Etro 2023

Resort 2023: The One Size Fits All

Etro Resort 2023

Etro Resort 2023

Diesel Resort 2023

Anna Sui Resort 2023

Anna Sui Resort 2023

Blumarine Resort 2023

Ready for the summer nonchalance to give you a reason to wake up every day with a smile? Try on crochet — the most cheerful form of mesh top there is — through the kaleidoscopic lenses of Miu Miu, LOEWE and more.

Tying the knot with crochet: