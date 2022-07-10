Update your wardrobe with these stylish crochet pieces

By michellechan
10 Jul 2022
Update your wardrobe with these stylish crochet pieces
Style
Update your wardrobe with these stylish crochet pieces

Crochet is totally on the rise right now, and here are a few pieces to add to your wardrobe — stat. 

Crochet bags to bring to the beach? Think crochet everything, baby. If a look at the Resort 2023 trend leaves any sort of impression, it is the fact that yarns are claiming a permanent stay in your wardrobe. It’s vacation time!

We spent the last season witnessing crochet creeping its way from beach staples (read: oversized totes and swimsuit cover-ups, and them only) onto everyday items, meaning it’s now socially acceptable to go anywhere with a beach psyche (and body). Working nine to five? Get comfy with your favourite crochet shrug. Sipping a Long Island Iced Tea at the local hot spot? Make sure to dress and impress in your matching crop crochet set.

Sky’s the limit, girlies, just remember: keep calm and imagine the sounds of ocean waves whenever minor inconveniences strike. You’re chilling at the beach, and life has never been so beautiful.

Resort 2023: The In It To Twin It

  • Moschino Resort 2023
  • Moschino Resort 2023
  • Moschino Resort 2023
  • Moschino Resort 2023
  • Moschino Resort 2023
  • Etro 2023

Resort 2023: The One Size Fits All

  • Etro Resort 2023
  • Etro Resort 2023
  • Diesel Resort 2023
  • Anna Sui Resort 2023
  • Anna Sui Resort 2023
  • Blumarine Resort 2023

Ready for the summer nonchalance to give you a reason to wake up every day with a smile? Try on crochet — the most cheerful form of mesh top there is — through the kaleidoscopic lenses of Miu Miu, LOEWE and more.

more like this

Tying the knot with crochet:

Jump To / Table of Contents

1 /4

Miu Miu colour-block cotton top

Isn’t the halter neck just the most Y2K design to ever exist? Drawing inspiration from patchwork to convey a DIY sentiment, this Miu Miu top is hard to pass, and harder to look away from. Just watch how Cardi B slayed in it.

Price
RM3,225 (approx.)
Shop here

2 /4

LOEWE crochet top

Feeling artsy and looking for fun? Start the day with sunshine and rainbow with this LOEWE top. Radiating playfulness with its rainbow-trimmed, chunky tank silhouette, this number gets along with your straight-legged jeans like a house on fire.

Price
RM5,700 (approx.)
shop here

3 /4

Cormio 'Vanessa' dress

The Cormio persona is an OG alt-girl navigating our fantasy of Y2K today. She has the look and attitude down to a T, and is incorporating modern elements into her whimsically sweet wardrobe. Case in point: this Vanessa dress in bright stripes and a barely mini length.

Price
RM630 (approx.)
shop here

4 /4

Sea 'Hayden' crochet halter neck top

Your first rodeo? This Hayden top by Sea is probably the safest bet for aspiring crochet wearers — from the breezy colour scheme to the universally beloved round pattern, what’s not to adore about it? Better yet, it’s something you can layer over your bikini top. Talk about serving its intended purpose.

Price
RM960 (approx.)
shop here
Hero Image: LOEWE / Featured Image: YarnOver

This story first appeared on Lifestyle Asia Hong Kong.

Loewe Moschino Miu Miu diesel Etro Blumarine Anna Sui Crochet resort 2023 Cormio yarnover sea new york

michellechan

You might also like

Never miss an update

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the latest updates.

No Thanks
You’re all set

Thank you for your subscription.