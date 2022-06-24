Song Kang to Zico: Best dressed Asian celebrities at Men’s Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2023

Every fashion week brings with it some new sartorial creations and silhouettes that become dominating trends and revered style mantras for the ensuing year. This time too, the Men’s Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2023 ticks all the boxes and brings in some stunning designs and motifs that are sure to glam up men’s wardrobes.

However, fashion is not just limited to the runway. The front row and celebrity guests attending the event make up for some equally stunning fashion extravaganza. Noted names from the entertainment industry have made the ongoing Men’s Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2023 a star-studded affair, as they grace the shows of their favourite luxury brands.

From Korean-pop boy band NCT’s Jaehyun, actor Song Kang and rapper Zico to Chinese singer Cai Xukun, Asian celebrities were easily spotted among the Fashion Week guests, owing to their edgy and stylish looks. Sporting ensembles by some of the biggest fashion houses and making a grand spectacle as the runways unveiled the new lines, these celebrities simply heightened the mood and setting of the shows.

As the Milan leg of the Men’s Fashion Week concluded on 21 June 2022 (commenced on 17 June), the event saw some global luxury fashion brands, including Versace, Givenchy and Fendi, bring their new collections to the floor. Continuing the fashion fervour, the Paris leg of the Men’s Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2023 began on 21 June and will continue till 26 June.

High-end labels have showcased their new menswear lines, which define structured and crisp designs that are not only fashionable but also functional. Whether it was Moschino’s colourful line of bomber jackets, sweatshirts and denim vests or Prada’s sleek jackets and suits, the silhouettes are designed for the everyday man, exuding confidence and elegance.

Here are some of the best looks by Asian celebrities at the Men’s Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2023

(Main image credit: Givenchy/ @givenchy/ Instagram; feature image credit: Prada/ @prada/ Instagram)