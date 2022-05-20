Cannes Film Festival 2022: The best dressed stars on the red carpet

By pradyumnakalagi
20 May 2022
Cannes Film Festival 2022: The best dressed stars on the red carpet
Style
Cannes Film Festival 2022: The best dressed stars on the red carpet

The 75th Cannes Film Festival has officially kicked off in Cannes, France—and with it, the red carpet for the 2022 Cannes Film Festival. The highly anticipated festival will showcase the finest in international cinema, highlighting the talents of actors, directors, and film crews from all around the world. From midday photocalls to gala premieres, the Cannes red carpet 2022 will feature a slew of famous faces and their unforgettable fashion sense.

The festival is known for its spectacular and extravagant fashion in addition to honouring the best in international cinema. All attendees, from celebrities to models to actors, are expected to grace the iconic red-carpeted steps in their most glamorous ensembles, whether they are straight off the haute couture runways or custom-made by a renowned fashion house.

You won’t want to miss this star-studded event and its spectacular outfits! So keep checking back as the top red carpet looks from the 2022 Cannes Film Festival are updated in real-time. Scroll through the gallery to see Cannes 2022 best dressed looks.

Cannes 2022 Best Dressed at the red carpet event

Katherine Langford in Prada

Image credit: Katherine Langford/Instagram

Eva Longoria in Alberta Ferretti

Image credit: Eva Longoria/Instagram

Amandine Petit in Dessange Paris

Image credit: Amendine Petit/Instagram

Didi Stone in Roberto Cavalli

Image credit: Didi Stone/Instagram

Deepika Padukone in Sabyasachi

Image credit: Deepika Padukone/Instagram

Rebecca Hall in Burberry

Image credit: Rebecca Hall/Instagram

Eye Haidara in Lanvin

Image credit: Eye Haidara/Instagram

Rahi Chadda in Maison Valentino

Image credit: Rahi Chadda/Instagram

Lashana Lynch in Fendi Couture

Cannes 2022 best dressed
Image credit: Lashana Lynch/Instagram

Lori Harvey in Alexandre Vauthier

Cannes 2022 best dressed
Image credit: Lori Harvey/Instagram

Julianne Moore in Bottega Veneta

Cannes 2022 best dressed
Image credit: Julianne Moore/Instagram

Caroline Daur in Valentino

Cannes 2022 best dressed
Image credit: Caroline Daur/Instagram

Patricia Contreras

Cannes 2022 best dressed
Image credit: Patricia Contreras/Instagram

Urvashi Rautela in Tony Ward Couture

Cannes 2022 best dressed
Image credit: Urvashi Rautela/Instagram

Featured image credit: Katherine Langford/Instagram ; Hero image credit: Carlonline Daur/Instagram

This story first appeared on Lifestyle Asia India

Deepika Padukone Cannes 2022 Best looks from Cannes 2022 75th Cannes Film Festival Cannes Film Festival 2022

pradyumnakalagi
Never miss an update

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the latest updates.

No Thanks
You’re all set

Thank you for your subscription.