For the best night’s sleep, slip into these stylish and uber-plush loungewear

It may be the beginning of the week, but it’s never too early to start shopping for your best sleep ever. From local buys to luxury finds, here are our top loungewear picks.

Have you been sleeping well? Just like working out, getting a fresh set for sleep could make all the difference and alter your attitude about sleep altogether. However, before you fill up your cart with the goodies, consider the material of sleepwear that you’re about to purchase. They’re not all created the same, and some are even detrimental to your precious sleep quality.

What is the best material for sleepwear, or loungewear?

Since we spend a third of our life sleeping, and the quality of sleep impacts our waking hours, it’s only logical to invest in the process. Whether you’re into a full coverage and cosy set, or a soft and silky breezy fit, be sure that it is made of materials that support your rest. After all, your good night’s sleep depends on it.

It gets (and stays) pretty warm in Malaysia, so it’s best to stay on the thin and lightweight end of the material spectrum. Even with air-conditioning, nothing beats breathability. Materials such as cotton, silk, and bamboo work great. They are extremely breathable and are suitable for various temperatures. This means that the very same set can keep you warm during stormy nights, and cool during balmy evenings.

If you really want to level up on your sleep, might we suggest sleep performance blends, which are just that — blends of different fibres that result in a cool and comfortable fabric designed for a restful snooze. Not only do these unique blends keep you cool throughout the night, but the fabric is also capable of drawing moisture away from your body, thus eliminating bacteria and odour from your skin.

Our top local picks include Khoon Hooi, which is a fabulous designer piece that arrives in an array of colours. However, if you’re looking for brands that specifically cater to your fashion sleep needs, Wustler and Lulla are a couple of local brands that aim to create the best loungewear for women sets that can send you to a deep lull in a wink. International brands, such as SKIMS and UGG, on the other hand, are well-established clothing brands that produce top-of-the-line loungewear that are loved across the globe.

The best loungewear for women by materials

Featured and hero images credit: Wustler/Instagram