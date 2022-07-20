Square toe shoes and the best pieces of this edgy style

It’s official: square toe shoes have returned to the mainstream. This season, shop footwear like you would muscle cars: think severe angles, flat surfaces and the guts to go the extra mile.
Like history, styles and trends do repeat themselves. It’s no secret that 2022 is the new early-2000s — all the Instagram (and Pinterest, the more aesthetic cousin) girlies are rocking low-rise jeans and blue eyeshadows probably unaware that Christina Aguilera, among many other Y2K icons, did it first.
Progressing from the popular girl’s favourite pair of platform sandals back in the day to the fashion world’s most favoured silhouette in recent years, the square toe gained poise, edge and runway significance, for which we have Bottega Veneta to thank. The elegant arch and luxurious intrecciato leather band marked the first step of the modern re-engineering of the previously pedestrian shape; then Prada stepped in to elevate it with utilitarian theatricality, introducing the new and improved square toe to streetwear.
Today, framing your toe with perpendiculars is the standard pro-stylist move. Don’t believe me? Let’s take a look at what Acne Studios, Prada and Vetements have laid out for the months ahead.
Seeing squares and digging it? Stock up for any occasion with the picks below. Whether it’s a work day, date night or just a stroll downtown, these kicks are up for the task.
Square deals of the season:
Business in the front, WFH in the back — these Acne Studios mules’ unsuspecting loafer upper keeps you chic and dapper, but once those pleated straight-legged pants are lifted, the whole office will know you’re just enjoying life and breezing through the day. Whatever puts a smile on your face.
On vying for attention, the TURBODRK Chuck 70 sneakers just need to do the bare minimum: to exist. With an elongated tongue and sculpted mudguard defining its memorable silhouette, this pair is just part of Rick Owens and Converse’s series of wearable art to help you stand out.
What’s an article about square toe shoes without mention of Prada? Boasting a streamlined Derby silhouette, this otherwise understated pair promotes volume and a touch of drama with its sculpted toe design. Style them with any outfit to accomplish a dashing ensemble.
Minimalistically feminine, these Vernice sandals by Gianvito Rossi are fit for a girls’ night out, beachside cocktail party and anything in between. Championing the theme of translucence with a PVC band and clear block heel, this pair matches perfectly with anything flowy and lightweight.
Announce your presence before physically turning the corner with these Minnie boots by Miista. Yes, of course the block heel is about to click every step you take, but have you seen the toe on this pair? In short, these boots offer everything from versatility and timelessness to boldness.
Featured Image: Converse & Rick Owens / Hero Image: Miista
This story first appeared on Lifestyle Asia Hong Kong.