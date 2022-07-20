Square toe shoes and the best pieces of this edgy style

It’s official: square toe shoes have returned to the mainstream. This season, shop footwear like you would muscle cars: think severe angles, flat surfaces and the guts to go the extra mile.

Like history, styles and trends do repeat themselves. It’s no secret that 2022 is the new early-2000s — all the Instagram (and Pinterest, the more aesthetic cousin) girlies are rocking low-rise jeans and blue eyeshadows probably unaware that Christina Aguilera, among many other Y2K icons, did it first.

Progressing from the popular girl’s favourite pair of platform sandals back in the day to the fashion world’s most favoured silhouette in recent years, the square toe gained poise, edge and runway significance, for which we have Bottega Veneta to thank. The elegant arch and luxurious intrecciato leather band marked the first step of the modern re-engineering of the previously pedestrian shape; then Prada stepped in to elevate it with utilitarian theatricality, introducing the new and improved square toe to streetwear.

Today, framing your toe with perpendiculars is the standard pro-stylist move. Don’t believe me? Let’s take a look at what Acne Studios, Prada and Vetements have laid out for the months ahead.

Acne Studios SS23

Acne Studios SS23

Acne Studios SS23

Acne Studios FW22

Prada FW22

Prada FW22

Prada FW22

Prada FW22

Vetements FW22

Vetements FW22

Vetements FW22

Vetements FW22

Seeing squares and digging it? Stock up for any occasion with the picks below. Whether it’s a work day, date night or just a stroll downtown, these kicks are up for the task.

Square deals of the season: