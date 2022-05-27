Enter the office in style with these stylish tote bags

Are you going back to work in the office? Then gear up well and get yourself one of these incredible tote bags to enter the office in style.

Almost everyone is aware of the fact that the days when we used to feel cosy at our desks at home, donning loose pyjamas, are coming to an end! As work-from-office is making a comeback, most office-goers must be hunting down their old work outfits and formals from the back of their closets. Many of you might also be looking up new work outfits. Along with the right work attire, you also need a trusted bag to have all your essentials in place. This is where a tote bag comes in handy.

When you’re shopping for the best tote bags to carry to work, make sure it’s versatile. You should be able to use your work bag for other purposes like travelling, casual outings, family events and so on. Just because you’re buying a tote for work doesn’t mean it can’t look glamorous and trendy. A tote with a textured design would look great with formals. Besides, you can carry a designer tote to a party as well as a casual brunch with your girls too.

A few things to consider while looking for a work tote are size, durability and comfort. Check if the bag has enough space for a laptop or work documents. Always go for long-lasting materials like leather, canvas or cotton. Leather and blended canvas are relatively waterproof and can be of great help during bad weather.

Lastly, whatever you wear or carry, should make you feel comfortable as much as they look classy. A lightweight tote with sturdy straps ensures that you have a safe and comfortable commute to your workplace.

Best tote bags to add to your shopping cart

Formal or casual, there’s a tote bag to go with every look of yours. Listed below are some of the most stylish yet functional totes for you to carry to work.

Main & Featured Image Courtesy: Artem Beliaikin/Pexels