Bonia continues to impress, now with a collection co-designed by Scha Alyahya

Everyone love a good makeover moment, which explains why the all-new, more youthful Bonia has been one to watch in the accessories department. The local label has reinvented itself to appeal to a new and wider crowd in the fashion scene, but its recent collections don’t just appeal, they influence. Tiny handbags and bedazzling: looks that come at the expense of blending in.

Bonia has just unveiled its latest collection in collaboration with Malaysian actress and model, Scha Alyahya. Of the collection are essentials for everyday ensembles, including bags, footwear, and a first (but surely not last) for Bonia, scarves.

“When we first started considering partnering with a celebrity, Scha Alyahya was at the top of our list. She’s everything we envision our Bonia woman to be – sophisticated, confident and one-of-a-kind,” says Datin Sri Linda Chen, Marketing and Communications Director at Bonia.

The Bonia X Scha campaign was shot by photographer Chee Wei, imagining the set of a 90s sitcom.

The collection was greatly inspired by Scha’s personality and style, using Bonia’s perfected craftsmanship to weave together a narrative that reads like pages of a fashion magazine.

There are three all new products within the collection: the Adjani Shoulder Bags, Kalsom and Umi scarves, and Cross Strap Heels. Then there are the two re-editions of Bonia’s iconic Venice and Camilla.

“The Bonia x Scha collection brings together our unique styles in a way I couldn’t be happier with – each piece is bold, empowering, and undeniably cool,” says Scha of the collection she calls close to her heart.

Take a look at the designs:

Adjani Shoulder Bag







Adjani Shoulder Bag.

First up is the highlight of this collection: the Adjani Shoulder Bag that comes in black, white, greyish-green, medium beige, and light pink. This design is inspired by the shelled carvings and sculptural flowers that adorn Tuscan pillars, topped off with a limited-edition Bonia x Scha twilly scarf. These curved-shape bags can be carried in different ways, which includes its pretty ruffle strap.

Cross Strap Heels

Not too low and not too high, these square-toe heels are perfect for city life. These designs were inspired by the trend of modern sculptures in Italy, combining geometry with slender straps and a calf leather insole. There are three shades: black, white, and purple.

Scarves

Kalsom Silk Scarf in Pink.

With so many creative ways to style a scarf, Bonia and Scha play it cool with just two variations of their silk scarf; a minimalist print in green or pink.

Re-editions: Venice & Camilla

Crystal Venice Petite.

Camilla in Embossed Croco.

Injecting an extra dose of star power into the collection, Bonia unveils the crystalline limited-edition Venice. The bag is fully embellished with Swarovski crystals, and is limited to no more than 10 pieces worldwide.

The second re-edition and final piece of this collection is the new Camilla. This time around, the Camilla is rendered in crocodile-embossed leather, accompanied by a “baby Camilla” that can be attached to its big sister — an irresistible charm that turns a gorgeous black handbag into a must-have.

(All images: Bonia)