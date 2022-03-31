Our favourite fashion moments from the Netflix series ‘Bridgerton’.

Dearest reader, Bridgerton is finally back for its sophomore season, along with the iconic Regency period fashion.

With everything from vibrant cap sleeve day dresses to stunning ball gowns and tiaras, Bridgerton‘s apparel department is a treat. We’ve listed our favourite fashion moments from this Regency Era show on Netflix.

Bridgerton ‘s best fashion moments

Bridgerton‘s fashion is essentially the main character at this point, bringing fresh style inspiration in the form of flamboyant and over-the-top looks to modern ensembles.

The Netflix series is loaded with eye candy, from the sets to the actors, and with outfit ideas as memorable as Lady Whistledown’s papers. Here are our top favourite fashion moments from the first and second seasons.

Edwina Sharma’s Pastel Dress

Edwina’s signatures throughout the season included beading and pastel colours, as seen in this beautiful pale pink gown from the first episode of season 2.

Daphne Bridgerton’s blue dress

One of our favourite looks from the series is this baby blue dress with an embroidered tulle overlay and lace illusion sleeves.

Lady Danbury’s icy look

Lady Danbury looked stunning in her diamond-encrusted silver gown, which she paired with a magnificent tiara and necklace.

Queen Charlotte’s jaw-dropping maroon and teal look

Queen Charlotte’s (Golda Rosheuvel) extravagant dresses simply had to place high in our ranking. The wig, the jewel-toned gown, sleeves made of gold lace, Queen Charlotte was everything but subtle.

Kate Sharma’s tea time ensemble

The elder Sharma sister was rarely seen wearing a gown that didn’t have a lovely jewel tone to it. Her blue gown, which she wore during family tea time, was a delightful addition to her colourful wardrobe.

The Featherington Family’s gilded frocks

Bridgerton’s Featheringtons kept their fashion statement strong with a slew of bedazzled golden gowns, deviating from their usual yellow colour palette.

Eloise Bridgerton’s gown

Eloise Bridgerton made her debut in episode one of season 2 wearing this classic all-white gown—and a statement-making feathery headpiece instead of a tiara, like Daphne in season 1.

Lady Mary’s day look

Lady Mary looked stunning in a mauve dress. The look is quite sleek and ideal for a day look. She completed the look with a sophisticated brooch in the middle.

Penelope Featherington’s orange dress

Penelope Featherington’s orange gown stood out as bold and chic. The younger sister even ditched the headpiece and just styled her curls.

Bridgerton brothers’ classy outfits

The Bridgerton brothers looked handsome throughout the series. Anthony has a more toned-down look, while Benedict is more eccentric, adding fantastical touches like ruffles, gloves, and pastels.

Cressida Cowper’s peach gown

We know we’re meant to despise Cressida, but do we have to loathe her over-the-top wardrobe? Her beautiful pearl headpiece complemented the heiress’s embroidered apricot gown perfectly.

Daphne Bridgerton’s horseback riding look

Daphne appeared in what we can only characterise as Regency Era athleisure while riding across the park with her eldest brother. In a plum petticoat with a high collar and a netted fascinator, the Lady rode side-saddle.

Lady Violet Bridgerton’s day look

Lady Violet Bridgerton looked ethereal in her pale blue day gown. She accented the ensemble with exquisite jewellery and fresh makeup.

Lady Trowbridge’s cream and black look

Lady Trowbridge’s attire created an impression despite her minor role in the series. The widow stood out in an off-the-shoulder cream gown with black gloves and a feathery fascinator.

Daphne Bridgerton’s debutante look

Season 1 was about Daphne’s debutante, so it’s only appropriate to include her jaw-dropping outfit. With a gold embroidered train and puffed cap sleeves, it’s no wonder Queen Charlotte called her “flawless.”

(All images: Netflix)

