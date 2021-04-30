ICYMI: BTS are Louis Vuitton ambassadors & other fashion news from April

In fashion, you keep up with the trends and the headlines. Here’s a recap of what the fashion world delivered this month:

Hermès and Rolls-Royce co-create a bespoke Phantom

A special request came in from a Japanese entrepreneur, art collector, and supercar enthusiast named Yusaku Maezawa for Rolls-Royce to create a one-of-a-kind Phantom wrapped in Hermès. The Phantom Oribe was then designed and handcrafted by a team of bespoke specialists at the Home of Rolls-Royce in West Sussex, and at Hermès in Paris. It was the clients own vision for a ‘land jet’ and his individuality that inspired the design, extending to the two-tone MZ Oribe Green and cream exterior finish colours chosen to reflect Maezawa’s world-class collection of ancient Japanese ceramics.

“It is always a pleasure when a client brings us a bold, clear and imaginative vision, and a great thrill to see it realised so perfectly,” shared Michael Bryden, Lead Designer, Rolls-Royce Bespoke Collective.

Rosé is the new face of Tiffany & Co.

It’s been an exciting few months for Blackpink’s Rosé, who debuted new music as a solo artist, and was chosen to be the newest global ambassador for Tiffany & Co. Rosé made her official debut as Tiffany’s ambassador in the 2021 Tiffany HardWear digital campaign.

The South Korean star is one of the most idolised young women in music and fashion, sharing her excitement with fans: “I’ve always loved wearing Tiffany jewellery. To be part of an iconic brand that has been part of my life for a long time makes it that much more special to me.”

BTS join Louis Vuitton as house ambassadors

The world of K-pop continues to take over the (fashion) world with the news of Louis Vuitton signing on BTS as house ambassadors. LV’s Men’s Artistic Director, Virgil Abloh, says they’ve had discussions sharing creative visions and ideas.

He shared, “I am looking forward to this wonderful partnership which adds a modern chapter to the house, merging luxury and contemporary culture. I can’t wait to share all the very exciting projects we are working on”.

“Becoming global brand ambassadors for Louis Vuitton is a truly exciting moment for us. We are excited for our upcoming projects with Virgil Abloh,” added BTS.

Gucci goes from catwalk to ‘talk show’

Gucci‘s Creative Director, Alessandro Michele, also delivered stardom with a campaign inspired by late-night Hollywood talk shows. James Corden is a natural as the ‘host’ of ‘Gucci Beloved Talk Show’, shot and directed by Gucci’s good friend Harmony Korine. In the campaign, guest stars pose for a still of smiles and laughs: Akwafina, Dakota Johnson, Harry Styles, Serena Williams, Diane Keaton, and Sienna Miller. The hot topic in each is a Gucci Beloved Lines’s handbag, like the Gucci Horsebit 1955, and Jackie 1961.

“We decided to show the concept of ‘beloved’ in an ironic way in the campaign, being inspired by the fact that bags are the protagonists in my life and in the lives of many other people,” explains Michele. “We went back in time to the original TV talk shows, where the protagonist is the bag itself, the big star. Very often these creations are named after influential women who conditioned the habits and customs of many. It is precisely because they have great personalities that in the industry we gave them these powerful names; and now we have them in a show and twisted with the idea that there were two stars: the bag and the actual talent. A game of cross-references between the two great protagonists.”

BOSS x Russell Athletic is the talk of athleisure

If you’ve been seeing baby pink basketballs on social media this month, that would be the hype of a BOSS x Russell Athletic collaboration. The collection features several unisex pieces like baggy sweatshirts, caps and blazers. Bringing the world of fashion and sport closer still, BOSS x Russell emphasises quality tailoring for sportswear.

To celebrate the collection in Malaysia, BOSS converts is store in Pavilion KL to a basketball playground, complete with off-court space, lockers, and all the merchandise you’ll want to shop for yourself.

Monégasque royal Charlotte Casiraghi makes her big Chanel debut

At the end of last year, Chanel announced it had signed on a new face: Charlotte Casiraghi, of the Monaco royal family. Granddaughter to Grace Kelly, style appears to come naturally for the model and humanitarian. In her first campaign for Chanel, Casiraghi, flaunts the Spring/Summer 2021 Ready-to-Wear collection along the streets of Monaco.

The film is shot in a dreamlike ambiance — very cinematic — directed by Inez van Lamsweerde and Vinoodh Matadin. Casiraghi sashays away to a version of Each Time You Fall In Love by the group Cigarettes After Sex, dressed in RTW pieces like a long dress in chiffon and tweed suit.