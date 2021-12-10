Chanel celebrates craftmanship with the new 2021/22 Métiers d’art collection

One of the biggest and most anticipated shows of this year in fashion was the recent Chanel 2021/22 Métiers d’Art show which was held in a futuristic new building, the le19M in Paris, designed by renowned architect Rudy Ricciotti.

The latest collection was unveiled in honour of the artisans that Chanel has partnered with over the years, where many staple styles of the maison was celebrated.

Featuring great craftmanship like embroideries and structures, the collection paid homage to artisans like embroiderers Lesage and Atelier Montex, the goldsmith Goossens, the hatter Maison Michel, the feather worker Lemarié, the pleater Les Ateliers Lognon, and the shoemaker Massaro, some of which have been partners of the maison for decades now.

From black button-down dress, tweed jackets, feathered sleeves to knitted ensembles, as well as the must-have flower embroidery, Virginie Viard the Creative Director of Chanel explains of the collection; “[It is] very metropolitan yet sophisticated, with tweed jackets with sweatshirt sleeves, graffiti-style embroidery in coloured beads by Lesage, voluminous purple or royal blue knit Bermuda short-outfits, and casual coats worn open. Many of the embroideries are inspired by the structure of the building itself, such as those by Montex, which are very graphic and in silver sequins.”

It is undeniable that the Métiers d’Art show latest creations illustrates the respect and vision the house of Chanel has continued to nurture in honouring the mastery of the artisans they work with.

See photos from the Chanel 2021/22 Métiers d’art show here:

