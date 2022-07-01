Ace your street style game with these chic backpacks for women

Backpacks are one of the most versatile bags available; use one to carry your belongings when visiting an amusement park, trekking, or as a luggage alternative. Whatever your plans are, slinging a backpack over your shoulders adds convenience and comfort, allowing you to explore hands-free.

Whether it’s a sporty style that will take you from the office to the gym, a soft leather one for everyday use, or a compact bag for long travel days on transit or exploring a new city, we’ve picked up the best backpacks for women. They’re practical (and stylish!) for remote work and travel.

Get your hands on the chicest backpacks for women

Backpacks used to be carried by the slightly awkward-looking kids on the school playground or hikers, and men were far more likely to wear them than women. But now, the basic bag may be seen on any high street, office, or packed rush-hour bus.

Working remotely has become a habit, as does carrying our “offices” with us wherever we go. This prompted us to look for the best travel bags for women. Many of us have been stuck hauling the weight of our laptops, chargers, and books over our shoulders to and from work every day because we lack the simple luxury of a permanent workstation. And, with summer vacation travel fast approaching, the need for investing in a stylish backpack is as clear as day.

This story first appeared on Lifestyle Asia India.