Chinese New Year 2023: The best festive capsule collections to party in

The dawn of the Year of the Rabbit is upon us, and what better way is there to dress up for this momentous occasion than by checking out our top picks of 2023’s Chinese New Year fashion collections.

Chinese New Year preparations do not only consist of bak kwa shopping for your loved ones or tuning in to your favourite seasonal classics. More than that, perhaps the most exciting part of the occasion is the wardrobe assembly, even for the most casual of dressers.

From fiery splashes of the ever-auspicious reds to captivating pastels that elevate your feminine energy, these festive capsule collections are going to be a major crowdpleaser—both at the reunion dinner and on the ‘gram.

Our top picks for your Chinese New Year fashion needs:

Maarimaia







At Maarimaia, you can mix and match to your heart’s desire, or opt for its gorgeously constructed Qipaos. Fans of the homegrown brand have already rendered a few pieces sold out, but the extensive ready-to-wear collection is bound to have a treasure or two within its midst. Alternatively, book an appointment with the contemporary dressmaker now to secure your dream Chinese New Year look.

Shop here, or head to Maarimaia’s Bangsar Village 2 store.

WYNKA











Borneo-based clothing brand WYNKA is embracing the delicacy best exemplified in weddings for its Chinese New Year 2023 collection. For those of you who are wanting to push the envelope this year, or if you are simply into a less conventional silhouette for the celebration, then this is the label to dive into. We promise you’ll be spoilt for choice at WYNKA.

Shop here.

Melinda Looi









Our Woman of Power, the uber-creative couturier Melinda Looi takes us into her whimsical world of design and we’re absolutely here for it. Classic, formal styles are reimagined for your Chinese New Year fashion needs, so expect a treasure trove of side-tied vests, edgy-yet-traditional tops and more that’s awaiting you at the House of Melinda Looi. The best part? You can easily wear pieces from this stunning collection at your next big calendar event.

Shop here.

Behati









Local fashion visionary Kel Wen of Behati is set on breathing new life into traditional wear. For Chinese New Year 2023, besides his usual mega-oversized takes on traditional ready-to-wear pieces, he’s bringing a utilitarian edge into the typically opulent, along with familiar motifs such as florals and dragons. However, if you’re seeking the piece de resistance of the collection, keep your eye out for a custom piece that marries multiple traditional fabrics of different races in Malaysia—including Borneo’s Pua Kumbu and Indian Banarasi.

Shop here.

Khoon Hooi







At the zenith of Chinese New Year elegance are designs from Khoon Hooi’s festive collection. Fit for the most opulent of occasions, browse through its multitude of eye-catching qipaos and co-ord sets to discover your favourite pieces. A few options can be dressed up or down, depending on the occasion—such as the panel of feathers on Xiao Chen and Li Qiu.

Shop here, or head to Khoon Hooi’s APW store.

Innai Red









If achieving maximum allure for Chap Goh Mei is on your mind this Chinese New Year, take a gander at Innai Red’s collection for the festive season. Featuring scintillating embellishments that make accessorising even more fun, a tulip scallop hemline to accentuate your curves, and all in soft tints of pastel, each piece from this collection enhances your femininity.

Shop here.

Cassey Gan







Last, but certainly not least, we have our eyes trained on Cassey Gan’s made-to-order Lunar 2023 collection that’s filled with elaborate and quirky layers of prints, and a cacophony of colours. With an array of trousers, shorts, dresses, and tops to choose from, curate your Cassey Gan look by mixing and matching the prints as you wish.

Featured image credit: Melinda Looi; Hero image credit: WYNKA