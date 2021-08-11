Like it or not, Crocs are the shoes of summer 2021

After years of ridicule, Crocs are now a must-have item of the womenswear wardrobe, sported even by some of the world’s biggest icons. And it has to be said that the brand knows how to surround itself with top names in fashion, making its famous clogs ultra desirable.

The latest example lands in the form of a new collaboration with Chinese brand Sankuanz, which is likely to attract new fans around the world.

How did Crocs go from the ugliest footwear in the world (no exaggeration) to the it-shoes of the summer? In fact, they’re trendier than ever, seen time and again on the feet of Kendall Jenner and Ariana Grande, among others — not to mention Justin Bieber, who even worked with the brand to design his own models. And that’s exactly the strong point of Crocs: the brand’s many partnerships with the biggest names in fashion and global icons.

Surprising origins to global sensation

Contrary to popular belief, Crocs shoes were not designed to be worn in healthcare settings. The chemical engineers behind these plastic clogs with holes (sounds so appealing, right?) originally designed them for trips to the beach or sailing. These shoes were therefore anything but intended to tread city asphalt, let alone the most prestigious Hollywood red carpets (no joke!). But success did not come overnight, because these shoes with their singular style have not always been adored by fashion addicts, quite the contrary. And today the brand is actually quite proud of that:

“In 2002, we introduced the world to one of the most unique brands that anyone had ever seen: we were different and it made some people uncomfortable. Now, hundreds of millions of shoes later, we make the world comfortable,” reads the brand’s official website. And comfort is what partly restored the reputation of Crocs at the dawn of the first covid-19 lockdown, but that’s only part of the story.

Justin Bieber, Christopher Kane, Balenciaga

While children immediately adopted Crocs, it took more time for adults to slip them discreetly into their closets. The brand’s success has been fueled by its (very) numerous collaborations with famous labels and designers, such as Christopher Kane and Balenciaga, as well as with artists known all over the world, such as Post Malone, Vladimir Cauchemar, and even the global superstar Justin Bieber. It was enough to shine the spotlight on these clogs, and to win over many brands’ most privileged target, Gen Z.

And because there’s no point changing a winning strategy, the brand has now unveiled the fruit of its partnership with the Chinese label, Sankuanz. Offered in limited edition, the collection comprises three models, which are chunkier than the usual Crocs and have a futuristic vibe. As always, they come with a selection of removable accessories to add and remove to your heart’s content. They come in three colours: white, black, and acid green, the label’s signature colour. It’s a collaboration that should once again get the brand in the news, while shifting plenty of stock… just in time for the next one.

