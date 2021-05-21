Our brands
Style

Designer dog collars you can actually get for your pet

By Diandra Soliano
Associate Editor, MY
21 May 2021
Style
Designer dog collars you can actually get for your pet

Sure, it’s over a thousand Ringgit to spend on a collar and sure, your money is more useful elsewhere. But… have you seen these OTT high-end pet accessories?

Fashion designers’ furry friends are celebrities themselves. Take Marc Jacobs‘ bull terrier named Neville, or the sassy cat Choupette that belonged to the late Karl Lagerfeld. We bet they’re sporting designer collars too.

More like this

Fendi has just launched a Pet Travel Line that includes accessories like a carrier bag, customisable leather tags, and even a water repellent nylon coat to wear on walks when it’s drizzling outside. These are of course, made loud and obviously trendy with the Maison’s signature FF logo motif.

Fendi Pet Travel Nylon Coat.
Fendi Pet Travel Carrier Bag. (Images credit: Fendi)

Designer pet-wear, particularly collars, are much like statement necklaces. They’re expensive because not only are they the most stylish collars a pet can own, but these accessories are made with the same quality and craftsmanship as all other designer goods.

So if you’re convinced that your best friends needs a new collar, you’ve got these fancy designs to choose from:

  • Tiffany & Co. Pet Collar
    Tiffany & Co. Pet Collar in Tiffany Blue. (Image credit: Tiffany & Co.)
  • Louis Vuitton Baxter dog collar
    Louis Vuitton Baxter dog collar. (Image credit: Louis Vuitton)
  • designer dog collars
    Fendi Brown Fabric Collar. (Image credit: Fendi)
  • designer dog collars
    Valentino Garavani Rockstud Pet Collar. (Image credit: Valentino)
  • designer dog collars
    Versace Medusa Collar and Leash Set. (Image credit: Versace)
  • designer dog collars
    Hermès Racobar II Dog Collar. (Image credit: Hermès)

Shop here:

Tiffany & Co. pet collar in Tiffany Blue
Louis Vuitton Baxter Dog Collar
Valentino Garavani Rockstud Pet Collar
Fendi Brown Fabric Collar
Versace Medusa Collar and Leash Set
Hermès Racobar II Dog Collar

(Main image: Fendi)

Pets cats dogs
Diandra Soliano
Associate Editor, MY
Diandra Soliano is the Associate Editor of Prestige Online Malaysia. In between morning coffees, long lunches (business, of course), and meeting deadlines over sundown cocktails in the city, you can find her at the yoga studio - or at least she hopes.
Fashion beauty travel Wellness Wine and Dine
Get the latest luxury and lifestyle news delivered to your inbox.

Yes, I agree to the Privacy Policy

You might also like

follow our daily snapshots at @prestigemalaysia