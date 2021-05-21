Sure, it’s over a thousand Ringgit to spend on a collar and sure, your money is more useful elsewhere. But… have you seen these OTT high-end pet accessories?
Fashion designers’ furry friends are celebrities themselves. Take Marc Jacobs‘ bull terrier named Neville, or the sassy cat Choupette that belonged to the late Karl Lagerfeld. We bet they’re sporting designer collars too.
Fendi has just launched a Pet Travel Line that includes accessories like a carrier bag, customisable leather tags, and even a water repellent nylon coat to wear on walks when it’s drizzling outside. These are of course, made loud and obviously trendy with the Maison’s signature FF logo motif.
Designer pet-wear, particularly collars, are much like statement necklaces. They’re expensive because not only are they the most stylish collars a pet can own, but these accessories are made with the same quality and craftsmanship as all other designer goods.
So if you’re convinced that your best friends needs a new collar, you’ve got these fancy designs to choose from:
Shop here:
Tiffany & Co. pet collar in Tiffany Blue
Louis Vuitton Baxter Dog Collar
Valentino Garavani Rockstud Pet Collar
Fendi Brown Fabric Collar
Versace Medusa Collar and Leash Set
Hermès Racobar II Dog Collar
(Main image: Fendi)