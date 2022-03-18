Discover Alia Bastamam’s ethereal Raya collection for Eid 2022

It’s official — local fashion labels are coming out of the woodwork with their Raya collections, just in time before the Ramadhan rush.

This week, esteemed local designer Alia Bastamam has released her collection, serving 24 looks for the modern Asian women to don this Raya season. Like many of her previous Raya releases, Alia Bastamam’s designs are all about layers and flowing lines; except this time, instead of tinting her designs in soft pastels, the release includes creations coloured in bold shades of jewels.

An amalgamation of an Eid and a resort collection, each of these pieces will allow you to transition seamlessly from entertaining your guests to sipping mocktails by the beach on your next island vacation.



Pretty in pastels. Image credit: Alia Bastamam

Anchoring the sleek lines with a traditional note, here, the architecture student-turned-designer enlists structural pleats to shape a bolder silhouette, while maintaining the genteel quality through a soft selection of hues for the Pleated Sarong Ensemble.



Elegance in effervescence. Image credit: Alia Bastamam

Want to shine bright even at night? The Sophia will have you waltzing like an otherworldly being, thanks to the glistening fabric. Pair this with a light touch of makeup and your favourite clutch, and you’ll be the star of the evening. These stunning pieces are available for pre-order, so save your spot ASAP.





The Afzan arrives in three varying shades — lipstick red, powder blue, and off-white. Image credit: Alia Bastamam

For a royal flair, take a peek at The Afzan. The dress is a study in clean lines. The subtle colourings the silhouette arrive in make room for the savoir-faire to shine through. It’s perfect for the ladies that are going for nonchalant elegance.

Image credit: Alia Bastamam

Finally, we spotlight the made-to-measure toga kaftan for those who want to show a little skin on the day. Again, the fabric makes for a dynamic design, and the sage green it arrives in will complement any skin tone, and would not clash with your jewellery — be it silver or gold. Or if you have a particular colour in mind, you can always speak to the designer for further inquiry.

For more designs, check out the Alia Bastamam website, or schedule an appointment to secure your Raya looks.