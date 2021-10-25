India’s FDCI x Lakmé Fashion Week 2021 recently wrapped up, and it was the perfect event to draw inspiration for our own 2021 Diwali looks.

Recycling was a predominant theme at the recently concluded FDCI x Lakmé Fashion Week 2021. From Gaurav Gupta to Abraham & Thakore, designers turned to plastic waste to create new fabrics and interesting silhouettes from it. How can we turn these trends into Diwali outfits? Take a look.

Diwali fashion trends in 2021:

A check sari

The grand opening of FDCI x Lakmé Fashion Week Autumn Winter 2021 was by couturier Tarun Tahiliani. The physical presentation focused on vivid colours and Indian textiles captured in his signature drapes and silhouettes. This vibrant Madras check draped sari is the perfect example of this merger. We loved the intricately embroidered blouse and belt combination that ties the look together.

Celestial motifs

If all the stars align in our favour, this stunning sari from Limerick by Abirr n’ Nanki will magically appear in our wardrobe. The Back to the Stars showcase was inspired by the 12 Zodiac signs and the four elements – air, water, fire and earth to match their colour story. The celestial inspiration was represented by whimsical artworks embroidered on the garments. Silver star motifs are sprinkled all over this midnight blue sari with the 12 zodiac elements embroidered on it.

Bralette blouse

Giving us flashbacks of Madonna’s iconic conical bra is this bralette blouse from Arpita Mehta’s bridal line at FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week 2021. The signature mirror work style on the blouse is contrasted with a bright red organza lehenga embroidered with botanical prints in beige. The pairing of delicately embroidered lace gloves with traditional lehengas is a styling tip we are sure to incorporate in this festive season.

A fresh blossom

Drawing from the idea of a new beginning or a blank slate is the collection at Geisha Designs by Paras and Shalini. Unhinged by societal norms, their muse is exploring a sense of self and style that is narrated via botanical patterns and embroideries in lustrous silk and satin fabrics. The floral bolero jacket and lehenga combination is both delicate and daring.

Classic chevron

Every season we look forward to new iterations of JJ Valaya’s signature chevron pattern. And this year didn’t disappoint either with the Festive 21-22 Collection, Rumelli at the FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week 2021. The play of different chevron sizes in this halter necklace anarkali is worthy of a bookmark and one of our favourite Diwali fashion trends for this year.

Reason to recycle

‘Assemble. Disassemble. Reassemble’ was the main ideology at Abraham and Thakore and this kantha print sari perfectly captures it. Made from recycled post-consumer PET bottles, it uses R/ELAN Green Gold fabric. A lightweight piece with a contrasting pallu in black, the kantha stitch in ivory makes it a great conversation starter at cards parties.

Embrace colour

With Rajesh Pratap Singh holding the reigns at Satya Paul we knew something exciting was brewing and he certainly didn’t disappoint with the Master’s Words collection. Vibrant, eclectic and inclusive – the collection confirmed our belief in the power of print. ‘Things come full circle’ sari was one such great example.

Shell shapes

Even as Kareena Kapoor Khan stole the show at Gaurav Gupta‘s stellar runway presentation, there was plenty of pleated voluminous silhouettes that were equally breathtaking. These sculpted pieces were made from fabric recycled from ocean and landfill waste. Spotted on the water-filled runway were the shell-like dress in metallic hues of gold and silver.

This story first appeared on Lifestyle Asia India.