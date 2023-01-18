Gear up to witness some major fashion collaborations in 2023

The year 2022 show some of the most unexpected yet exquisite collaboration in the fashion industry. Trendsetting collections and modern designs, these collabs were all the rage and kept the style quotient high for the entire year. Continuing the spree, 2023 has a lot in store for us with some of the most-awaited collaborations and collections lined up. So here’s taking a quick glimpse of what to expect this year.

The fashion industry makes sure to offer a grand welcome every new year, courtesy of several trends and moments to look out for. Speaking of a grand welcome, 2023 is all set to drop yet another chapter of viral trends, statement ensembles, sartorial surprises, and some eye-catching collaborations on our calendars this year. 2022 sure raised the bar for fashion collaborations to an extent that is almost hard to surpass.

From Gucci x Adidas, Burberry x Supreme, Jacquemus x Nike to Dior x Birkenstock, the previous year was nothing short of a fashion fiesta. But as we know the world of fashion always finds a way to go a notch higher every year, likewise we have an alluring lineup of some of the major fashion collaborations in 2023. So, let us kick things off on a fashionable note and look out for these dapper collaborations to take over the stream of fashion once again.

Up and coming fashion collaborations in 2023

Louis Vuitton x Yayoi Kusama

Let us begin with the collaboration that kick-started the year, the one that’s responsible for declaring ‘technicolour’ the mood for your January wardrobes. Yes, it is the Louis Vuitton x Yayoi Kusama that’s currently dropping some eye-catching polka dots in our closets. The collection is all about adding a mesmerising pattern all over the brand’s monogram, from bags, and apparel to perfumes it sure is a rainbow surprise courtesy of the artist’s creative wit.

Balenciaga x Supreme

After dropping a successful collaboration with Burberry last year, Supreme is all set to expand its horizons alongside Balenciaga this year. With a stark aim to combine streetwear and fashion, the duo tends to drop an exclusive collection of ready-to-wear shoes to our closets. While there is no update on this since November 2022, post Balenciaga’s condemned campaign, the rumours of the collaboration are still doing the rounds. Let’s wait and watch what the two brands have to office.

Monoprix x Masquespacio

Speaking of some major fashion collaborations in 2023, it seems like our summers just got brighter and prettier, courtesy of the French Monoprix chain and Spanish interior designer Masquespacio. Monoprix x Masquespacio is one collaboration inspired by the 1980s with a capsule collection of all things inclusive from ready-to-wear, tableware, home accessories, and loads of other things with quirky geometric prints to get your hands on.

Travis Scott x Air Jordans 1 Low OG “Olive”

Well, this one’s for all the sneakerheads out there as perhaps it is the most anticipated drop of the year, courtesy of the hype for Travis Scott x Air Jordans being unreal. These kicks are more like lottery tickets because they’ll probably be sold out in the blink of an eye and the resale of these dapper kicks is just unimaginable. Who knew putting the logo on the opposite way will have this impact on the sneaker industry.

Sean Wotherspoon x Adidas

Speaking of fashion collaborations of 2023 Sean Wotherspoon x Adidas is not a new collab as these powerhouses have teamed up before to create magic as well. Nostalgia can never go out of style and this collaboration will transport you to the good old days. Wotherspoon’s take on Adidas Orketo has a pink mesh upper with blue piping and Wotherspoon’s signature logo adds to this fire collab.

Jeremy Scott x Adidas Forum Hi Wings 4.0 “Black Opal”

Jeremy Scott x Adidas are no strangers to making headlines. Fans of Adidas forums are well aware of this collab and will be eagerly waiting for these to come out. The all-black colour this year is just classic and the wings just make them different from every other sneaker.

Hero Image: Courtesy Masquespacio_ana/IG Featured Image: Courtesy Louisvuitton/IG

This story first appeared on Lifestyle Asia India.