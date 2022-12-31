Fashion News: What’s new from Fendi, Givenchy, Chanel and more

Here’s what’s latest in the fashion world, from Manolo Blahnik, Louis Vuitton, Chanel and more.

Fendi 25 Years of the Baguette New York Show

When the late creative director Karl Lagerfeld conceived Fendi’s iconic FF logo, he had “fun fur” in mind. These days, it could very well stand for “fun family”, with cool collaborations forging new ties while keeping the Roman heritage house bright and buzzy. This familial sense feels particularly meaningful in the star-studded Fendi 25 Years of the Baguette New York Show, staged in the very city that cemented the Silvia Venturini Fendi-designed status symbol’s position in pop culture. It reunited Fendi with Sarah Jessica Parker, the actress who made it all happen when she declared “It’s not a bag, it’s a Baguette” in Sex and the City. This partnership opened Fendi’s doors to working with fashion designer Marc Jacobs and jeweller Tiffany & Co., before bringing legendary supermodel Linda Evangelista back into the limelight. These illustrious names coming together to mark the Baguette’s milestone makes this celebration a joyful homage.

Manolo Blahnik Winter ’22

There’s a sense of nostalgia in Manolo Blahnik’s new Winter 22 collection. The shoe maestro established his first boutique in 1970 and a year later, created the Warsuma shoe for British fashion designer Ossie Clark’s show at the Royal Court Theatre in London. Recalling those formative years, he channels the glamour of disco diva Gloria Gaynor in this sensational Bobola boot, with mirror ball-inspired crystal buttons adding razzle-dazzle.

Louis Vuitton Ski Collection

Louis Vuitton’s new Ski Collection elevates activewear and après-ski-ready outfits with a wide range that covers limited-edition ready-to-wear, shoes and accessories. Among these is the new-gen LV Pillow collection that is padded with Econyl, a regenerated nylon. The winter-bound wardrobe also introduces Cozygram, where shearling adds a sensuous touch to the iconic Monogram canvas.

Tod’s Gommino Driving Shoes

Under creative director Walter Chiapponi’s reimagination, Tod’s beloved Gommino driving shoes, which are characterised by the distinctive rubber pebbles, spawn a winter-ready boot version with a chunky yet refined rubber outsole.

Chanel Cruise 2023’s shades

Models at Chanel’s Cruise 2023 show in Monte Carlo smouldered in shades accentuated by a golden ribbon. Engraved with letters spelling out Chanel, which are punctuated with the famous double C logo, the metal strip makes a striking embellishment on the cool-meets-classic black acetate frames – a subtle nod to Chanel’s signature contrasting trim.

Givenchy’s streetwear capsule

Matthew M. Williams taps on long-time pals Brick Owens and Dieter Grams, better known as (b).Stroy, for this special Givenchy release. Envisioning the future of fashion through inclusivity, innovative materials, silhouette and details, one of the statement pieces of this streetwear capsule is the iteration of the double-headed hoodie, featured in the exhibition – In America: A Lexicon of Fashion, at the Metropolitan Museum of Art.