In fashion, you keep up with the trends and the headlines. Here’s a recap of what the fashion world delivered this month:

Tiffany & Co. debuts its awaited “About Love” campaign

Back in August, Tiffany & Co. teased its major campaign starring powerhouse couple Beyoncé and Jay-Z. Just a month later, the luxury jewellers debut the full campaign film by acclaimed director Emmanuel Adjei. The film features an enchantingly beautiful rendition of “Moon River” performed by Beyoncé while her husband Jay-Z appears mesmerised and inspired capturing the performance on a Super 8 camera. Bey wears an assortment of diamond pieces but all eyes are on the Tiffany Diamond, considered among the most important gemstone discoveries of the 19th century.

Chanel releases a new episode of Rendez-vous littéraire

The women of Chanel are sharing their conversations on literature with the world. Artistic director Virginie Viard, and Chanel ambassador Charlotte Casiraghi, began filming a series of insightful readings and honest conversations. Rendez-vous Littéraire, or Literary Rendezvous, are themed around emancipation, particularly from male guardianship. Through speaking and sharing, each episode is an opportunity to welcome women to take the stage in discussing their own work, among other musings. For its fourth and latest episode, Chanel invites actress and ambassador Keira Knightley, and best-selling author Erica Wagner to the Somerset House in London. You can watch the episode on YouTube.

Louis Vuitton will launch an updated City Guide Box

Louis Vuitton City Guide Box.

Since 1998, Louis Vuitton has produced its City Guides so fans of the Maison can traverse fashion capitals of the world with confidence. This year, Louis Vuitton revisits its City Guides for a fresh look at 15 cities: Paris, Beijing, Berlin, Cape Town, London, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Milan, New York, Prague, Rome, Shanghai, Sydney, Taipei and Tokyo. Available in French and English editions, the City Guides come in a limited edition lacquered wood box in the choice of various bright colours. These box sets will launch in mid-October 2021, and make perfect gifts for Christmas around the corner (and a hopeful 2022 with travel plans).

Balenciaga teams up with the gaming platform Fortnite

Balenciaga and Fornite present the campaign titled ‘Strange Times’.

Now you’ve probably heard of the gaming platform Fornite (or seen one of its famous dance moves). For the first time in Fortnite’s history, it has chosen to work with a luxury brand, none other than Balenciaga. In this creative partnership, Balenciaga has designed virtual outfits and skins for the game which includes the iconic Triple S Sneakers. In real life, Balenciaga has also released a limited-edition series of Fortnite-themed pieces including hoodies, shirts, jackets, and caps.

MCM unveils its 45th anniversary capsule collection







MCM’s Jacquard Capsule Collection.

MCM celebrates 45 years in the fashion industry with the release of its Vintage Monogram Jacquard capsule collection. The range revisits MCM’s Visetos Monogram with a vintage aesthetic woven into the fabric, using traditional and complex techniques of The Bauhaus textile school. Along with the exciting collection, the German brand in collaboration with Highsnobiety has partnered with Berlin creative collective Sucuk & Bratwurst to create a custom 3D monogram animation, a digital first for MCM and hopefully not its last.

