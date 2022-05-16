Fashion news: Loewe, Dior open new stores, Fendace and more

Your favourite luxury fashion brands are making headlines in fashion news, opening new storefronts at some of the best addresses in the world. Not only that, new eyewear also make their entry so you can accessorise your peepers with the latest in the market.

The iconic fashion house Louis Vuitton is also unveiling Bubblegram, a new collection of bags that are specifically curated for colour.

Loewe reopens its iconic flagship space, Casa Loewe Barcelona

Casa Loewe Barcelona at Paseo de Gracia. Image credit: Loewe

Evoking the feel of a gallery, Casa Loewe Barcelona just got itself a facelift. While you peruse Paseo de Gracia (a high-end fashion district in Barcelona), step into the world of Loewe and enjoy not only the fashionable offerings the Maison has on display, but also the art pieces that make the space an wonderfully curated reprieve.

Led by its Creative Director Jonathan Anderson, the extensive reimagining of the location is now open to the public. Here, the House is featuring installations by artists such as Tanabe Chikuunsai IV, whose large-scale sculpture built from bamboo will be a focal point. Another artwork to keep an eye out for is the dramatic black Dangling Hairy Hug by Haegue Yang that shares the entrance with a Richard Wright stained-glass window.

Sculptural creations of the 2021’s finalists of the Loewe Foundation Craft Prize will also be peppered throughout the space, waiting for your discovery.

Dior opens a unique concept store in Seoul

Interior at Dior Seoul. Image credit: Dior

To mark the occasion of Dior’s Fall 2022 fashion show in Seoul, the Maison opens a unique concept store in Seongsu-dong, a district that was once an industrial zone. Currently in its renaissance era, the district represents innovative, cutting-edge spirit. This ephemeral space is designed to evolve as the seasons progress.

While the metallic mesh is emblematic of 30 Montaigne’s façade, the interior is an oasis that is a celebration of Monsieur Dior’s love of flowers. And while all the different collections of Dior are housed in different curated spaces, the decor acts as the Korean constant that unites the entire store.

Original pieces by Korean designers like Kwangho Lee (who crafts sculptural furniture out of polystyrene foam) and Jeonghwa Seo (who fuses metal and natural fibers into furniture) can be experienced in this space. As a true tribute to Korean craftsmanship, the Maison’s icon toile de Jouy is reinterpreted on traditional Hanji paper, made by the mixing of mulberry fiber and natural wood pulp. An immersive media art created in collaboration between the label and Korean digital design company d’strict is the final surprise to be discovered at Seoul’s Dior Concept Store.

Louis Vuitton Bubblegram arrives

Over The Moon bag in Banana

Papillon BB bag in Dragon Fruit

Alma BB bag in Ice Blue

Over The Moon bag in Black Images credit: Louis Vuitton

More fashion news: the new handbags from Louis Vuitton is here, and the collection is created with brand new design techniques that are specific to each model. Elegantly youthful, the calfskin leather used for this collection is supple and soft to the touch, with a bouncy, cloud-like effect. The leather is also impressed with the Monogram embroidery, resulting in a quilted look.

This feature is a showcase of the Maison’s savoir faire, as, for example, the Alma BB bag requires more than 15,000 stitches to create. Each piece is hand-finished to endure utmost precision when placing the seams.

The collection arrives in a splendid range of colours: iced blue, dragon fruit and banana for those craving for colours, and snow and black for those who love basics.

MIDO Eyewear reveals trends to try

In other fashion news, Luxottica’s MIDO 2022 highlights five major trends across various brands, and these are a couple of styles to consider — bold frames and iconic logos.



Images credit: MIDO

On these two fronts, Prada and Burberry stand strong. Presented at the 2022 Prada Spring/Summer show, the acetate style features a rectangular face with dimensional profiles and thick volumes. Another big frame you would want to try Burberry’s cat-eye sunnies accented with palladium-plated details inspired by the label’s Olympia bag.



Images credit: MIDO

If you’re one for logomania, these pairs are the ones to add into your collection. A glamorous take from the new Prada Symbole collection, this red pair features the Prada triangle logo at its temple. Alternatively, this Burberry pair comes in a square frame in injected nylon, accented with a raised logo at the temple.

Jimmy Choo announces its Spring/Summer 2022 eyewear collection

Image credit: Jimmy Choo

Fashion in a post-pandemic world will never be the same. Here, the fashion house Jimmy Choo brings the latest optical offerings to elevate the Jimmy Choo woman’s style.

These SONJA/G/N/S pairs are new butterfly shaped sunglasses that are offered in acetate, embellished with 26 pearls and studs that are manually applied on the browline. The frames feature a metal JC logo on the temples, and a detachable metal chain — also decorated with pearls, crystals and a JC logo charm— that adds a touch of glamour.

Versace by Fendi – Fendi by Versace is here













Images credit: Fendace

If you’ve been waiting to see what a collaboration between Kim Jones and Donatella Versace, here it is. Making major headlines in global fashion news, this is a whole moment in fashion. The advertising campaign is shot by none other than iconic photographer Steven Meisel, where he captures a sense of fabulous fun and go-for-it flair that fans of both labels have come to know.

The collection drops 12 May through a series of exciting global pop-up experiences that capture the decadence of Fendace. Only these pop-ups will carry the full collection, while the collection is divided through Fendi and Versace online and retail boutiques.

Featured and hero images credit: Fendace