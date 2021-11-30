These latest holiday collections for 2021 will prep you for any occasion.

Need the lowdown on the latest fashion trends? If you missed it, homegrown artists Joe Flizzow and SonaOne recently collaborated with luxury footwear designer Giuseppe Zanotti with two limited-edition releases. Thanks to the cult favourite LV Archlight sneakers, you can now get yours in a slingback version for the holiday festivities. If cosy athleisure is your preferred must-have garment, check out the PUMA x Maison Kitsune range. For an OTT statement, trust H&M to sort out your party gear.

Check out these holiday collections to add to the cart:

Giuseppe Zanotti





Following the success of the Giuseppe Zanotti and Neelofa collaboration in 2019, the Italian footwear designer returns with an exclusive collection with homegrown rappers Joe Flizzow and SonaOne. Taking inspiration from Zanotti’s love for music, the collection features two limited-edition sneakers of the signature Frankie and Talon. For a fiery statement, Joe Flizzow’s reimagined Frankie is designed in all-black with red stitching and zip fastenings. To brighten up your basics, SonaOne’s Talon reflects the free spirit of hip hop with multi-coloured glitter embellishments.

The limited-edition styles are now available in limited quantities at the Pavilion Kuala Lumpur boutique retailing for RM3,590 and RM3,990.

Shop here

You may like this..

PUMA









If you loved the Puma x Maison Kitsune collaboration, here’s your chance to grab it again. Merging elements of Japanese streetwear with French elegance, this season includes a chic range of apparel, footwear and accessories to cop. You can even spot the signature Maison Kitsune Fox logos in an array of cooling, earthy palette. Our highlights include the Suede Crepe and the Mirage Sport, along with cosy statements featuring the reverse bomber, waterproof poncho and trench coat.

The collection is available online and at selected PUMA stores in Suria KLCC, Pavilion KL, Sunway Pyramid, Midvalley Megamall and Genting Sky Avenue.

Shop the Suede Crepe

Shop the Mirage

You may like this..

Louis Vuitton











Fans of the LV Archlight sneaker will rave about the latest addition to the family. This season, the maison reimagined the cult sneaker into a contemporary silhouette – the Archlight Slingback. Ideal for date nights and galas, the brand’s creation presents a rubber outsole with a wavy design and a stunning kitten heel for added height. The bold hues in pink, blue, green, beige, white, and the signature monogram canvas add fantastic elements to the chic fashion staple.

H&M















Introducing Innovation Circular Design Story, a collection that celebrates sustainability and joy. As the brand’s new initiative utilising innovative materials and production processes, the latest drop uses a plethora of recyclable materials. Party-ready garments comprise sculptural designs, tiered tulle, polka dots, co-ords, sequins and vivid hues. Want to go above and beyond? Stay tuned for the upcoming release soon.

The collection will be available in selected stores and online from 9 December 2021.

Shop here

_____________________________________________________________________________________________________________

Main image credit: H&M

This article first appeared on Lifestyle Asia Kuala Lumpur.