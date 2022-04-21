Fashion slows down at Fashion Revolution Week

Sustainability has never been more in style, and Fashion Revolution Week 2022 is all the proof you need. Happening until the 24th of April, the movement aims to shift mindsets towards more mindful consumption.

If you need a refresher, Fashion Revolution is the largest fashion activism movement that rose from the Rana Plaza garment factory collapse in Bangladesh back in April 2013. Lives lost hovered in the thousands, many of which were garment workers for fast fashion brands. As a commemoration, Fashion Revolution Week is held to remember the fallen while demanding positive change in the industry.

For the first time in Malaysia, Fashion Revolution Week is making slow fashion trendy at REXKL. From the 19th to the 24th of April, the collective invites the public to dip their toes in circular fashion, partake in insightful conversations led by experts in the field, give clothes swapping a shot, and shop secondhand for a good cause.

Themed MONEY FASHION POWER, this year’s Fashion Revolution Week spotlights the inequity present in the industry, and the environmental impact it has across the globe. To offset these, the movement implores its audience to enjoy fashion more sustainably — such as participating in their clothes swap or making a donation through the sales of their secondhand clothes.

Advocates such as Seri Mizani, Dhan Illiani and Melissa Tan will be at the event to take you on this journey. Over the span of this weekend, Seri will be teaching you to elevate your current wardrobe through her slow fashion styling tips, as well as hosting a session that takes a look at our relationships with fashion.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Seri Mizani ~.｡. .｡.:*･゜ﾟ･* (@serimizani)

Melissa Tan, the Country Coordinator of Fashion Revolution Week Malaysia, will be sharing her insights on how to spot greenwashing. During this session, like-minded individuals are also welcomed to join the conversation. This will be a mending circle, and it is encouraged to bring clothes that need mending — or even your sewing project – so you can actively participate in prolonging the lives of your garments.

Finally, the week-long art installation by multi-disciplinary artist Dhan Illiani. Titled ‘The Big Waste’, it brings the reality of the fashion waste crisis to metropolitan Kuala Lumpur. Visually compelling and gargantuan in size, the installation is built with more than 800kg of textile waste from Kloth Cares, a social enterprise that works to keep fabric waste out of landfills by repurposing the material. The initiative has successfully collected hundreds of thousand kilograms of fabric, with the goal to divert 2 million kilograms of fabric away from landfills.

‘The Big Waste’ by Dhan Iliani. Image credit: Fashion Revolution Week

With first-hand experience of fabric waste from her background in fashion design, Dhan says “it’s crucial to keep the conversation approachable, we aim to create a space for everyone to learn the reality of clothing production and disposal and how to be a better citizen.”

Melissa Tan, who is also the EARTHDAY.org Ambassador for Malaysia, says “Awareness is an important first step, but we want to activate people to question and change their relationship with fashion with the tools and education to take action.”

So pack your sewing kit, grab a few items of clothing that you’re falling out of love with, and make your way down to REXKL this weekend to experience the calm of slow fashion.