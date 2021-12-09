Fashion spread: Onitsuka Tiger puts the spotlight on Nippon Made

Nippon Made sneakers from Onitsuka Tiger are ready to serve some serious comfort and classic style this season.

Onitsuka Tiger has just opened Malaysia’s flagship store on Level 3, Pavilion Kuala Lumpur which features a dedicated section just for the Nippon Made range that is 100% made in Japan with astounding attention to detail from master craftsmen with over 30 years of experience in the art of shoemaking. Peek at these scintillating styles!

Photography: Edmund Lee

Styling: Ervin Tan

Hair: Keith Ong

Make-up: Chufan

Models: Janice Low & Jae Loo

This story first appeared in Prestige Malaysia’s December 2021 issue.