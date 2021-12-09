Fashion spread: Onitsuka Tiger puts the spotlight on Nippon Made

Nippon Made sneakers from Onitsuka Tiger are ready to serve some serious comfort and classic style this season.

Onitsuka Tiger has just opened Malaysia’s flagship store on Level 3, Pavilion Kuala Lumpur which features a dedicated section just for the Nippon Made range that is 100% made in Japan with astounding attention to detail from master craftsmen with over 30 years of experience in the art of shoemaking. Peek at these scintillating styles! 

Photography: Edmund Lee
Styling: Ervin Tan
Hair: Keith Ong
Make-up: Chufan
Models: Janice Low & Jae Loo

This story first appeared in Prestige Malaysia’s December 2021 issue.

Kiran Pillay
Kiran is a passionate bohemian, with an interest in the arts and cross-cultural communication. When not planning whirlwind holidays to Europe, Japan and beyond, you can find her indulging in long walks at the park, striking up conversation with strangers or petting her rescue cat.
