facebook

Fashion spread: The Gucci Bamboo 1947 exudes modern panache

By Kiran Pillay
25 May 2023
Fashion spread: The Gucci Bamboo 1947 exudes modern panache
Style
Fashion spread: The Gucci Bamboo 1947 exudes modern panache

The Gucci Bamboo 1947 bag sees a classic revived with a contemporary flair.

A highly storied element, the durable bamboo top handle represents the pinnacle of Gucci craftsmanship and luxury. Aesthetically defiant yet versatile, this emblematic creation exudes unwavering confidence.

Gucci Bamboo 1947 small crocodile top handle bag in forest green
Gucci Bamboo 1947 mini top handle bag in beige and ebony canvas with GG crystal
Gucci Bamboo 1947 small top handle bag in cuir leather
Gucci Bamboo 1947 crocodile mini bag in lilac
Gucci Bamboo 1947 mini top handle bag in green leather
Gucci Bamboo 1947 ostrich medium bag with multicolour python trim

Photography: Soon Lau
Camera Assistant: Lawy
Styling & Art Direction: Shi Yee

This story first appeared in Prestige Malaysia’s May 2023 issue. To read the latest issue, pick up a copy from the nearest newsstand or subscribe on Magzter.

Gucci luxury bags Gucci Bamboo 1947 Collection
Fashion spread: The Gucci Bamboo 1947 exudes modern panache

Kiran Pillay

Kiran is a passionate bohemian interested in the arts and cross-cultural communication. Armed with a Master’s degree in Communication and Media Studies and a Bachelor of Arts in Digital Design, she’s a creative jack of all trades. Before journalism, she managed public affairs for the Breast Cancer Welfare Association Malaysia and continues to be inspired by survivors - thankful for the chance to leave a positive impact each day. When not planning holidays to Europe, you can find her enjoying long walks in the park, striking up conversations with strangers or petting her beloved rescue cats.

You might also like

Never miss an update

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the latest updates.

No Thanks
You’re all set

Thank you for your subscription.