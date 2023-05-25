Fashion spread: The Gucci Bamboo 1947 exudes modern panache

The Gucci Bamboo 1947 bag sees a classic revived with a contemporary flair.
A highly storied element, the durable bamboo top handle represents the pinnacle of Gucci craftsmanship and luxury. Aesthetically defiant yet versatile, this emblematic creation exudes unwavering confidence.
Photography: Soon Lau
Camera Assistant: Lawy
Styling & Art Direction: Shi Yee
This story first appeared in Prestige Malaysia’s May 2023 issue. To read the latest issue, pick up a copy from the nearest newsstand or subscribe on Magzter.
