Father’s Day 2021 gift guide: What to get for trendy dads

We’re here to help you ease the stress of gift hunting with our roundup of the most stylish gifts for the dads in your life.
While we’re sure he’d love just about anything you gift him, these picks are the latest in fashion, the trendiest, and maybe even the most thoughtful (he could really need a pair of new golf gloves). Scroll through and shop for the gift you think will suit him to a tee.
This story first appeared on Lifestyle Asia KL.
Dedicated to the explorer, this backpack is perfect for those who love a quick getaway, whether it’s for a weekend staycation away from the city, camping or hiking. It’s practical, thanks to an adjustable belt and shoulder straps, and it is packed with compartments to store all of his essentials.
These timeless Giorgio Armani glasses will have him looking stylish, cool and effortless the moment he puts them on. Both vintage and modern at the same time, so we’re confident that it’s going to look good on him no matter the occasion.
You can’t go wrong with a cardholder as a gift for your special man, when it’s as sophisticated as this Salvatore Ferragamo design. Not only that it is elegant and practical, it’ll fit all types of personality, from the casual to modern and resilient.
This Louis Vuitton earphones case is suitable for dads who are always on the go or occasionally have the tendency to misplace their wireless earphones. Its Monogram canvas and metal snap hooks ensure that the case is practical to carry around as it can be attached to a backpack or belt loop for the long journey.
If he’s into loud prints and camos, this Bonia messenger is definitely calling out for him. Not only will it make a wonderful addition to his wardrobe, it will also brighten up his everyday ensembles. Take a closer look at the 8-bit retro-inspired print – how cool is that?
Are tinted sunnies still in? Indeed, they are. These rectangular Prada sunglasses totally ooze retro-coolness. Imagine wearing this on a vacation; he’s going to love that it reinforces his already fun personality.
If dad appreciates the essence a pair of cuff links brings to an outfit, then he’ll appreciate this Tiffany & Co. accessory which are bound to last a lifetime. Boasting a contemporary, circular shape with bevelled edges, they are inspired by the renowned Tiffany hollowware shop honouring Tiffany’s legacy of craftsmanship.
Here’s an essential item for every golfer. What’s great about it is the technology that helps improve breathability while keeping the hands dry. Also, the textured palm construction provides better comfort and thrives even in wet conditions.