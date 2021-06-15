Father’s Day 2021 gift guide: What to get for trendy dads

We’re here to help you ease the stress of gift hunting with our roundup of the most stylish gifts for the dads in your life.

While we’re sure he’d love just about anything you gift him, these picks are the latest in fashion, the trendiest, and maybe even the most thoughtful (he could really need a pair of new golf gloves). Scroll through and shop for the gift you think will suit him to a tee.

This story first appeared on Lifestyle Asia KL.