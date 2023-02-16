Feminist icon Natália Correia inspires the Max Mara Resort 2023 Collection

Creative Director Ian Griffiths explores a liberated form of femininity and the culture of Lisbon in the latest Max Mara Resort 2023 Collection.

In an age where the waves of feminism break on the shores of division and derision, Max Mara revives the inspirational spirit of a mid-20th century visionary through Portuguese legend Natália Correia.

Creative director Ian Griffiths first encountered the portrait of the social activist-poet while on a tour of the iconic Lisbon Calouste Gulbenkian museum – where the Max Mara Resort 2023 show would later present. He found his muse in a remarkable woman whose contributions to the Portuguese artistic, cultural, and political landscape reverberate to this day. Even so, she remains little known beyond national borders. For Griffiths, this was the starting point for a collection channeling Correia’s provocative brand of femininity and liberalism that cemented her as the darling of Lisbon society.

Portuguese post-war and contemporary painter Nikias Skapinakis captures the essence of the revered intellectual, depicted regally reclining in a verdant green gown accompanied by two women. They are fellow novelist and poet Fernanda Botelho and renowned classical pianist Maria João Pires, who spent time with Correia beneath the roof of her home and Bar Botequim – a watering hole she founded that became a haven of philosophical performances.

It was a debate hall for like-minded international allies such as Henry Miller, Graham Greene, and Eugène Ionesco. Other Portuguese legends to frequent included Amália Rodrigues, the queen of fado, the music of love and longing. Griffiths refers to photographs from this chapter, taking note of Amália’s fondness for plissé as she took the stage, the fanciful crinkled fabric exuding vivacious charm. In the new collection, crunchy degradé pleated silk taffeta lends the perfect medium for a dramatic vision that transitions from day to night – from a floor-sweeping bustier to metaphorical rays of light bursting from beneath the hem of a pencil skirt.

While Max Mara has formulated its own brand of practical femininity to dress the ambitious modern woman, Correia advocated for sensuality, passion, and raw honesty. Her most prominent work, Antologia de Poesia Portuguesa Erótica e Satírica, invites voluptuous silhouettes highlighting robust curves with a scattered nod to the gathered skirts of traditional gowns. Griffith’s interpretation conforms to the brand’s more conservative vision without sacrificing sex appeal. Sultry sheaths glide down the runway, well-suited for parties like the highbrow affairs at which Correia frequented. For almost every edgy ensemble, there is a trademark teddy coat that completes the look.

The Max Mara Resort 2023 Collection moves beyond Correia as an individual, fully embracing Lisbon’s rich culture and traditions. The Lover’s Handkerchief or “Lenços de Namorados do Minho” is an ancient Minho tradition used to convey declarations of love. Dating back to the 17th century, girls of marriageable age would embroider a square piece of fine linen cloth or cotton with meaningful verses and motifs. The girl would present the handkerchief to their intended, aiming to win their heart.

Hearts, flowers, and doves rendered in the familiar naïf style of the “Lenços de Namorados” appear in Max Mara prints and dressy crystal brooches. Working alongside local artisans, Max Mara has also created T-shirts inspired by the motifs of traditional handkerchiefs. The reimagined articles proclaim Max Mara’s own message of love – “Vai lenço feliz”. Translated to “Go lucky handkerchief”, Griffith conveys a message of innocent romance and true love, wherein a suitor picks up the embroidered handkerchief of a single maiden.

Overall, the Max Mara Resort 2023 Collection encourages a sense of female empowerment, with cuts and proportions that lend a sense of sexiness without serving the male gaze in being over the top. Griffiths masterfully draws from his 35 years of experience leading the brand to deliver a stunning and highly wearable collection that celebrates the life of an exceptional woman and a rich culture, doing justice with his honest, respectful and thoughtful approach.