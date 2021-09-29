Never has there been a coming together in the fashion world quite as powerful as Fendace, where Versace and Fendi give each other makeovers within a capsule collection.

For the first time ever, Donatella Versace and Silvia Venturini Fendi step away from their houses with doors left open for a reinterpretation of two brands that need no introduction. Versace and Fendi (women, not the brands) are respectively the Creative Officer and Creative Director of their family-legacy brands, Versace the sister of the late founding designer Gianni Versace, and Fendi the granddaughter of Fendi’s founders.

Both Versace and Fendi (the brands, not women) though distinctly unique have shared traits: Italian powerhouses with rebellious reputations in fashion.

In a swap of roles for a capsule collection, Donatella Versace takes the rein at interpreting Fendi, while Kim Jones as the Artistic Director of Fendi Couture and Womenswear, steps into Versace’s shoes.

“Friends, idols, mentors… It’s the beauty of togetherness,” said Kim Jones of the occasion.

Versace by Fendi.

Versace also commented, “It’s a first in the history of fashion: two designers having a true creative dialogue that stems from respect and friendship.”

‘Fendace’ is what the two houses are calling its celebrated friendship poured into a proud capsule collection. The name has a ring to it, and literally speaking, even a Fendace bag.

“This is not a collaboration…” the houses together said in a statement, revealing to the world what it had shared live on the closing day of Milan Fashion Week. The unveiling of a capsule collection for the history of fashion-books was a delightful surprise for fans, though rumours of a “surprise show” had been circling.

Friends of each Maison were at the show in Milan, including the likes of Liz Hurley, Demi Moore, Oscar-winning director Luca Guadagnino, and Bvlgari’s latest ambassador Chiara Ferragni.

Versace by Fendi: Favourite looks



















Versace by Fendi.

Jones was inspired by the mid-to-late nineties period of Versace. For Fendace, he explores the idea of duality, a concept captured by the melding of Fendi’s instantly recognisable Monogram and the equally iconic Versace Greek Key motif.

Many of the garments are made reversible in the name of duality still, with hidden codes that peak out and plenty a nod to Versace’s cheeky style.

Fendi by Versace: Favourite looks



















Fendi by Versace.

Fendi through the eyes of Versace takes a more punk rock stance, as only Donatella could. Here, Fendace plays with oversized safety pins and loud prints, disrupting Fendi’s graces with chains and crystal-encrusted F’s in an interpretation of the Monogram.

(All images: Versace/Fendi)