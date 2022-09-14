From Billie to Beyoncé, stay updated with our September fashion news

We’ve bid farewell to Kuala Lumpur Fashion Week, and are looking forward to New York Fashion Week — which is just around the corner. Before we hop into September’s fashion news, here are some updates from the fashion sphere.

It appears that this corner of the world does not quit, as we have just been buzzing over Serena Williams’ diamond-encrusted Nike outfit worn at her final tennis showdown at the US Open 2022. And what a treat it was for fans of the game and fashion.

And who can forget the hold that Barbiecore fashion had over the entire world? While it may have been several months already, there seems to be no stopping this trend, as we are still seeing the shade donned by celebrities both on their everyday and on the red carpet.

Finally, although the Kardashian-West duo has gone their separate ways, none of them is disappearing from the zeitgeist anytime soon. Kim Kardashian once again stars for Balenciaga’s campaign, while Ye seeks to expand his fashion reach by opening up Yeezy storefronts across the globe.

Now that you’ve caught up with the recent fashion news, it’s time to get onto the latest ones.

Billie Eilish stars in the latest Gucci eyewear campaign





Images credit: Gucci

In case you’ve missed it, Billie Eilish and her eyes have recently become a hot topic, with creators and face readers all over the internet fixated on her sanpaku eyes. Now, the brooding singer-songwriter and her eyes are the talk of the town again, but this time for their role in Gucci’s latest eyewear campaign.

In the campaign, we the viewer are on a dreamlike car ride alongside the ‘Ocean Eyes’ songstress. A nod to the atmosphere of the film noir genre, the visuals are distinguished by unbalanced compositions, a rich palette, and contrasted lighting effects.

Tiffany & Co. introduces the “Lose Yourself in Love” campaign starring Beyoncé







Images credit: Tiffany & Co.

Earlier this month, the Grammy Award-winning icon joined Tiffany & Co.’s in its “Lose Yourself in Love” campaign, the luxury jeweller’s effort to support underrepresented communities. In a celebration of individuality, love, and universal connection, Beyoncé takes part in this heartfelt and impactful collaboration as a continuation of the Carter’s partnership with the jewellery brand.

“I am honoured to continue the partnership with Tiffany & Co. and to explore even deeper how beautiful our connections are when we truly celebrate the relationship and importance of love that we have for ourselves as individuals,” says Beyoncé.

Valentino enters a new dimension







Images credit: Valentino

This season, the Maison is going with the adage “the bigger, the better” as the hardware of the staple Valentino Garavani One Stud grows in size. Although the bags themselves are now being offered in new sizes both smaller and larger, one commonality is this: the stud develops into a 7×7 cm element, accenting new clutches, the softly structured hobo bag, and the mini top handle.

In this drop, Valentino narrows down the colour offerings, going with a must-have black and a timely Pink PP. However, as the colours and embellishments take up more attention, the coating effects of the studs go in the opposite direction. In order to blend with the base material of the bags, lacquered hardware comes in two finishes: semi-transparent lacquer and a mattified, fully-coated finish.

ZEGNA’s Triple Stitch Sneaker gearing to be the season’s top kicks



Images credit: ZEGNA

Rounding up our September fashion news is ZEGNA’s recent launch of The Triple Stitch Sneaker. A must-have for any men’s shoe closet, the versatile pairs arrive in staple colours that make dressing casual and formal a complete breeze.

For this drop, the Maison reimagined its essential footwear in new colours and materials, ranging from grained leather to canvas and plush suede. As the name suggests, each iteration showcases the brand’s signature triple crossing-elastic detail for an easy slip-on fit, while bringing to mind the look of three hand-stitches traditionally featured on tailored jackets — a nod to ZEGNA’s heritage and savoir-faire.

FENDI Faster gets an all-new ambassador



Images credit: FENDI

Football legend and UEFA Men’s Player of the Year, Karim Benzema, is the Maison’s latest spokesperson for its Faster sneakers. Known as an exemplary player for Real Madrid, the decorated striker is the right partner for these iconic kicks.

Featuring technical fabrics and high-end yet athletic touches, the FENDI Faster finds its perfect match in Benzema — especially for his unique and inimitable skill, style, and strong personality.

Featured and hero images credit: Gucci