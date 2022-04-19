Get to know Amina Muaddi, shoe designer to the stars

You may have seen the name Amina Muaddi cropping up across the interwebs, but have you seen her works? Today, we’re talking about Amina Muaddi, shoe designer for your favourite celebrities such as the Hadid sisters, as well as the Kardashian-Jenners.

Let’s start with the woman behind the eponymous footwear brand first: Muaddi is of Jordanian and Romanian descent, and she started her own line in 2017 after leaving Oscar Tiye, a luxury brand she co-founded.

In an interview with Vogue, Muaddi shared that her dream of being a part of the fashion industry started at a very young age. “I was constantly reading magazines and asking my mom how I could get a job in fashion. Obviously, she had no idea,” shared Muaddi.

But life soon took her to Italy, where she would then enrol in Milan’s European Institute of Design. Before she was catapulted into shoe-making stardom, she had taken a more behind-the-scenes role in the editorial world, working as an assistant stylist for a host of renowned magazines.

Amina Muaddi at the 2018 Footwear News Achievement Awards. Image credit: Fairchild Live

By 2018, Barbadian singer-turned-magnate Rihanna hired Muaddi to design footwear for the celebrity’s now-defunct fashion house, Fenty. In the same year, she received a grand accolade at the 2018 Footwear News Achievement Awards, which is often called “The Shoe Oscars”. There, she brought home the Award for Launch of the Year. The following year, at the same award show, she was bestowed the title of Designer of the Year.

Now, under the Amina Muaddi shoe line, the fashion darling creates boundless footwear (and even accessories and handbags to complete your look). To her, no single bag or jewellery compares to how a stunning pair of shoes make her feel. From heels boasting sleek silhouettes to gorgeous pairs of boots and (surprise!) shearling slippers, there’s always a pair of Muaddi for any occasion. Whether you’re a trend chaser or a staunch lover of the classics, trust that the brand would not disappoint.

Most recently, she collaborated with another style icon and rapper, A$AP Rocky, to come up with a line of footwear in partnership with his creative agency, AWGE. This collaboration marked A$AP Rocky’s first foray into women’s footwear, and the result of the project is an amalgamation of Muaddi’s uber sultry aesthetic and the rapper’s inclination toward all things bling.

If you’re new to the brand, here are some of our favourite pairs created by this tastemaker.

Jahleel suede over-the-knees boots

Yigit Pointed Toe Platform Bootie

Ursina crystal-embellished PVC and metallic leather pumps

Begum Brooch Pointed Toe Pump

Heidi shearling-lined leather boots

