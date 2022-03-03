Global A-List Celebrities spotted at the Paris Fashion Week 2022

By Divya Jain
03 Mar 2022
Global A-List Celebrities spotted at the Paris Fashion Week 2022
Global A-List Celebrities spotted at the Paris Fashion Week 2022

Started on February 28, the Paris Fashion Week will continue on until March 8. Live shows are making its way back this year, and with that, high-profile celebrity appearances. Labels such as The Row, Balenciaga, Dior, Chanel, Louis Vuitton, Vivienne Westwood will present their Fall/Winter 2022 collections in physical shows.

Check out the celebrities spotted at the Paris Fashion Week 2022 in the gallery above. 

Featured and Hero image credit: @sooyaa__/Instagram

This article first appeared on Lifestyle Asia Singapore.

Divya Jain

