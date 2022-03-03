Global A-List Celebrities spotted at the Paris Fashion Week 2022

Started on February 28, the Paris Fashion Week will continue on until March 8. Live shows are making its way back this year, and with that, high-profile celebrity appearances. Labels such as The Row, Balenciaga, Dior, Chanel, Louis Vuitton, Vivienne Westwood will present their Fall/Winter 2022 collections in physical shows.

